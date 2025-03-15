Villains in video games are often depicted as antagonists driven by malicious desires for power or revenge, while the heroes of the story stand as a shining example of virtue. But sometimes, when we peel back the layers of a video game villain's motivations, we discover something unexpected. A sense of morality or even a vision for a better world. Their methods may be questionable, but their core beliefs might not be as evil as we originally thought.

4 Letho

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings