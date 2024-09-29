Imagine if the Galaxy S24 Ultra was a laptop. It'd probably look something like this: The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360. That's a mouthful of a name for what is a pretty big, beastly computer. And despite its hefty proportions is also kinda Samsung's answer to the 15-inch MacBook Air. But unlike Apple's thin-and-light computer, the Galaxy Book also moonlights as a tablet, and offers extra flexibility beyond that.



It's got an Intel Core Ultra chips, a slick reversible OLED display and, naturally, an S Pen stylus you can snap to the lid. It's one of the few computers I've used that actually kinda dwarfs the footprint of my 16-inch MacBook Pro. But it does that while packing a weight that's actually closer to that of a MacBook Air.



I've used the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 for just over a month, and I think it could make a great addition to your life -- if you're the right kind of person.