This laptop is so powerful, it's about to get its manufacturer BANNED. Well, kind of. Let me explain.



This is the Huawei MateBook X Pro for 2024, and there are a few things you need to know about it: First, this thing? Absurdly light. It weighs under a kilo, to the point where it almost seems insubstantial in the hand -- especially considering the level of hardware muscle contained within.