I'm a longtime Android user who's almost a full year with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and I've got some thoughts.



For as long as I've been using smartphones I've mostly been an Android guy. But this is the combo-breaker -- the iPhone I've used the most in over a decade. For most of the past 12 months, my main SIM has been in this iPhone, even as I've used the latest Android stuff in the course of making videos for this channel. In that time I've also entangled myself in more areas of the Apple ecosystem.



Yet, although I have used this iPhone a ton in 2024, it's not a phone I've felt a huge amount of affection for. And the more I think about it, the more this seems like a flagship designed for a world of boring phones. Let's take a look at why that is as I reflect back on a year with the iPhone 15 Pro Max!