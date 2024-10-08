It's an interesting time to be Intel. Between rumors of an alleged Qualcomm takeover bid (that's bad), the recent fanfare around the Core Ultra Gen 2 laptop launches (that's good!) and ongoing drama over stability issues in its 13th and 14th gen desktop chips (that's bad)... there's a lot going on.
So you could be forgiven for not remembering that we're rapidly approaching the expected release window for new 15th gen desktop processors -- aka Arrow Lake -- aka Core Ultra 2 for desktop. And these new CPUs will be crucial in bringing the heat to AMD in terms of performance per watt in particular -- 'cause right now, those 13 and 14900K chips are known to run pretty toasty.
So let's jump into what we know so far about Intel's 15th gen Arrow Lake CPUs.
Intel Arrow Lake (15th Gen, Core Ultra) Leaks: What we know so farIntel
