It's an interesting time to be Intel. Between rumors of an alleged Qualcomm takeover bid (that's bad), the recent fanfare around the Core Ultra Gen 2 laptop launches (that's good!) and ongoing drama over stability issues in its 13th and 14th gen desktop chips (that's bad)... there's a lot going on.



So you could be forgiven for not remembering that we're rapidly approaching the expected release window for new 15th gen desktop processors -- aka Arrow Lake -- aka Core Ultra 2 for desktop. And these new CPUs will be crucial in bringing the heat to AMD in terms of performance per watt in particular -- 'cause right now, those 13 and 14900K chips are known to run pretty toasty.



So let's jump into what we know so far about Intel's 15th gen Arrow Lake CPUs.