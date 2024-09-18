Does your new computer come with built-in Microsoft spyware? Is Satya Nadella, or Steve Ballmer, or Bill Gates -- or all three -- looking over your shoulder every time you do something on a CoPilot+ PC?



It's time to clear up the recent drama around Microsoft's new Recall feature for Windows 11. Recall is part of the suite of Copilot+ features -- an offshoot of the Copilot AI assistant that's currently exclusive to new hardware powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series processors. It was announced at a special event ahead of the Microsoft Build 2024 dev conference, and the first Copilot+ PCs are available right now. And it's turned out to be pretty controversial.