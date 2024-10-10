In the two years since the RTX 4000 series launched, NVIDIA has gone from the leading GPU maker whose chips were used for crushing benchmarks and mining crypto... to being one of the most valuable companies in the world, largely off the back of the current AI boom.



For most of us, though, gaming GPUs are still the first thing we think of when we see that green swirly eyeball thing. And so, a quarter-century on from the launch of the first GeForce graphics card, it'll soon be time for the new RTX 5000 series to push performance to new heights.



So let's jump into what we know so far about NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs for 2025 and beyond.