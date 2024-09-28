What does it take to beat the MacBook Pro? Is it just bigger and better hardware? A better creator experience? Or superior gaming prowess?



The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is Samsung's tip-top laptop with just about the best hardware you're going to find inside a computer that you can still classify as more-or-less portable.



I've been using it for the past 3 weeks or so, for pretty much anything I do involving a computer -- whether it's work or play. And, having come from using a 16-inch MacBook Pro as my main device for a couple years now, I've got some thoughts.