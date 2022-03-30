Imint’s Vidhance Photo Zoom Stabilization solution will help you capture better images at high zoom levels

Last December, Swedish video software solutions provider Imint unveiled its Vidhance Video Stabilization 4 engine. The fourth-generation video stabilization engine brought various improvements to the table, including better motion detection, lower power consumption, improved memory handling, and more, in a bid to enhance smartphone video capture performance. The company has now debuted its highly-anticipated Vidhance Photo Zoom Stabilization solution for smartphones, which will allow users to zoom in at high levels without worrying about keeping the phone stable enough.

Talking about the new Vidhance Photo Zoom Stabilization solution, Imint’s CEO Andreas Lifvendahl said, “Today’s smartphones give users the ability to zoom in at very high levels, but anyone who’s tried to zoom more than even a little can appreciate the issues that come with such advanced technology. At high zoom levels, it can be hard to keep the phone stable enough to frame your subject properly, especially if the subject is moving. And there is often a mismatch between that which a user previews on the phone’s screen and the photo that’s actually captured. Vidhance Photo Zoom Stabilization solves these problems.”



The Vidhance Photo Zoom Stabilization solution uses the same technology as Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization solution to keep the subject focused and in the frame, even at the highest zoom levels. Imint claims that the technology ensures high-quality photos at high zoom levels and also helps stabilize the preview function in smartphones to help users see exactly what they’re capturing. The solution is compatible with existing optical image stabilization (OIS) solutions. It’s also power-efficient and takes up little of a smartphone’s memory resources.

Imint’s CTO Johan Svensson claims that the Vidhance Photo Zoom Stabilization solution helps smartphone users capture “high-quality, properly-framed images at full-zoom that accurately reflect their preview.”

Leading smartphone OEMs, including Motorola, Xiaomi, and Vivo, already use Imint’s Vidhance suite of video stabilization solutions. Imint says that these companies will also use the new photo stabilization solution on their devices. At the moment, Imint has not shared any information about the devices that will feature its new Vidhance Photo Zoom Stabilization solution. Therefore, we’ll have to wait to see how much of a difference the solution actually makes when we get out hands on a supported smartphone.