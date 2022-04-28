Viewsonic Elite XG270QG review: The best 1440p gaming monitor?

The Viewsonic XG270QG is an excellent option for those who are looking to invest in a good quality 1440p monitor for their gaming setup. It supports a max refresh rate of 165Hz at 1440p, has a great response time, and very low input lag. All these things come together to deliver a responsive and genuinely enjoyable gaming experience. While there are some limitations due to the IPS panel, we still had a great time playing games and consuming media content during our time with the unit. The G-Sync support makes it a bit pricey but it still comes with a palatable price tag of under $500, especially for all the features it brings to the table.

Besides the image quality of the panel, there is plenty to like about the XG270QG. The overall build quality, for instance, is impressive and we think it has just the right amount of RGB lighting to make it stand out without looking overly obnoxious in your setup. We also appreciate some of the thoughtful additions like the flexible mouse bungees and the headphone hook that helps you stay clear of the cable clutter. It’s a premium 1440p monitor which — despite the price — offers a great value for money for serious buyers in the 1440p gaming monitor space.

Viewsonic XG270QG Monitor The Viewsonic XG270QG is one of the best options out there right now for those who are looking to invest in a high-end 1440p gaming monitor. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Navigate this review:

Viewsonic Elite XG270QG review: Pricing & Availability

The Viewsonic XG270QG is available to purchase right now for $499.

The Viewsonic Elite XG270QG has been available to purchase for quite some time. However, it recently went on sale in some regions including India. This is one of many options available as a part of the Viewsonic Elite gaming monitor series, so be sure to check out options including an Ultra wide and a 1080p variant. They all are slightly different from each other in terms of the specs and features, so you might want to take a look at those monitors too before making a purchase decision. The Viewsonic Elite XG270QG is readily available to purchase in the US from Amazon for $499 at the time of writing this review. In India, you can get this monitor for ₹46,990, putting it right next to some other premium monitors out there.

Viewsonic Elite XG270QG review: Specifications

Before we jump into the review of the Viewsonic XG270QG gaming monitor, here’s a quick look at the specifications to see what it brings to the table

Specification Viewsonic XG270QG Panel Type IPS Technology Screen Size 27-inches, 16:9 Max supported resolution 2560×1440 Max refresh rate 165Hz, G-Sync Response Time (GTG) 1ms Static Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Brightness 350 cd/m² (typ) Viewing Angles 178º horizontal, 178º vertical Blue Light Filter Yes Color Gamut DCI-P3: 98% size (Typ)

NTSC: 94% size (Typ)

sRGB: 133% size / 100% coverage (Typ) Ports USB 3.2 Type-A Down Stream: 3

USB 3.2 Type B Up Stream: 1

3.5mm Audio Out: 1

HDMI 1.4: 1

DisplayPort: 1

Power in: DC Socket (Center Positive) Weight 7.7Kg (4.7 without stand) Dimensions 614 x 458.7~571.6 x 265 Warranty Differs from market to market

Design & Build Quality

The Viewsonic Elite XG270QG offers impressive built quality with a metal stand that holds the monitor well.

This monitor also comes with some additional features like two flexible mouse bungees and a headphone hook.

All of Viewsonic’s new Elite gaming monitors look significantly different from the older ones that we’ve seen in the past. The company is clearly putting a lot of focus on the design department to make them stand out from the crowd. The result is an all-black gaming monitor with what we think is the right amount of RGB lighting to add a touch of RGB flair to your setup. While the base of the stand is made out of metal, the rest of the body — at least the exterior — is made out of plastic. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though, as it allows them to keep the overall weight of the monitor less, thereby making it easy to handle, set up, and adjust.

You also get a lot of adjustment options for the monitor arm that comes bundled with the Elite XG270QG. The monitor can swivel up to 45-degrees left or right, tilt between -5 and 20-degrees, or pivot 90-degrees into portrait mode too. And if you don’t like the stand and the monitor arm that comes with the monitor, you can also use any external VESA mount or an arm. We had no issues using the stand during our review to get the perfect angle for gaming.

There’s a hexagonal ring of RGB strip that runs along with the VESA mount at the back of the monitor. These lights can be programmed to show either static or pulsing rings in different colors. You can either change them via the OSD controls located at the bottom of the monitor or by downloading a dedicated software from Viewsonic’s website. Additionally, there are two more RGB strips at the bottom of the display which can be independently controlled. These lights at the bottom, along with the RGB ring at the back, make up for a very cool under-glow and background lighting effect. Sure, RGB lighting isn’t necessarily new to monitors, but we like how the Elite XG270QG has just the right amount of lighting to add more personality to your setup, rather than making it look gnarly.

Next to the RGB strips at the bottom are two flexible mouse bungees that reside at the bottom of the monitor. While I wasn’t sure about them being reliable enough to replace my traditional mouse bungee, I was pleasantly surprised by how well it works. This could be very useful for those who don’t already have a separate mouse bungee as a part of their setup. And since the Elite XG270QG has one of these on either side, it makes it easier for even those who use their mouse with their left hand. Notably, there’s also a headphone hook on the left side of the monitor to hang your headphones when not in use. These are some of the thoughtful additions that we’d like to see being implemented on other top-tier monitors too.

Viewsonic Elite XG270QG review: Ports

The Viewsonic Elite XG270QG sports a good selection of ports at the back.

All cables can also be routed rather easily to hide them from plain sight.

All ports at the back of the Elite XG270QG gaming monitor and all face downwards for easy routing. This particular monitor is equipped with one HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 port as the primary connection. You also get three USB 3.0 ports and a single USB Type-B upstream port as well. The cables can easily be routed through a hole on the monitor arm to hide them from plain sight. There’s also a plastic cover to hide the port area at the back.

The monitor also has a Kensington lock under the 2W speakers, which are also located at the back. While you can completely ignore these speakers since there’s also a headphone passthrough, we suggest you try them at least once. They’re not going to replace a dedicated pair of stereo speakers but we think these get adequately loud and output crisp and clear audio. You can use them while sharing the monitor for watching movies with others.

Display & Performance

The Viewsonic XG270QG features a sharp 27-inch flat display with an anti-glare coating.

It supports a high refresh rate and is also very responsive thanks to a 1ms response time.

This monitors offers the kind of display that’s suitable for gaming, content creation, and media consumption too.

The Viewsonic Elite XG270QG sports a 27-inch 16:9 panel with a resolution of 2,560×1,440. It’s an IPS panel that features what the company calls a “borderless” design. The bezels are indeed very thin around the display, giving it a very modern look overall. This is also a high refresh-rate monitor with a max refresh rate support of up to 165Hz. The combination of IPS and such a responsive panel is what makes it a solid option for gamers out there. As noted by the company, the Elite XG270QG covers 100% of sRGB color space.

It even covers up to 88% of the Adobe RGB space which essentially tells you how a display will do when handling content-creation tasks. Lastly, it also covers up to 98% of DCI-P3 color space which means it should also deliver an enjoyable content consumption experience for movies and TV shows. The Elite XG270QG isn’t the brightest display on the market with a peak brightness of 350 nits, although we doubt if that’ll be an issue considering you’ll be using the monitor indoors for gaming.

As for gaming, we used this monitor to play a wide variety of games including both visually demanding single-player titles like God Of War to some fast-paced multiplayer games like Apex Legends. The combination of IPS and high refresh rate, as we mentioned earlier, makes it a very responsive and enjoyable monitor for gaming. Unlike the TN panels, which are fast and responsive but tend to look muddy or blurry at times while gaming, the Elite XG270QG managed to all the titles with ease. The overall performance of the monitor for fast-paced multiplayer games was impressive, and so was the overall visual quality. Not to mention, it also supports G-SYNC variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to reduce screen tearing. However, this is only available through a DisplayPort connection, so keep that in mind.

Provided that you have capable hardware to push all games at 1440p, you’re in for an absolute treat. Games like God Of War, Elden Ring, and Microsoft Flight Simulator looked stunning running at the max resolution. The sharp visuals also allowed us to clearly see everything in multiplayer titles like Valorant and Apex Legends. The 1ms response time of the monitor will also seal the deal for many. Be it an action-packed multiplayer game or a visual masterpiece like Red Dead Redemption 2, the Elite XG270QG will ensure you’re playing them the way they’re meant to be played with its super-responsive and color-accurate panel.

It’s worth pointing out that we noticed some light bleeding, especially during some visuals in pitch-black environments. You’re also not going to get the best static contrast ratio with this panel or even deeper blacks. You might notice a significant difference in quality if you are coming from, say, a VA panel. A lot of the other pros, however, outweigh these cons. Not to mention, these are some of the IPS traits which aren’t exclusive to this particular monitor.

Viewsonic Elite XG270QG review: Is it worth buying?

The Viewsonic Elite XG270QG offers a lot of great features and we think there’s a lot to like about this monitor. That being said, it’s not for everyone.

Who should buy the Viewsonic Elite XG270QG monitor?

If you are someone who’s looking to buy a high-end 1440p gaming monitor with support for a high refresh rate and quick response times.

If you are in the market to buy a reliable 1440p monitor for gaming, content creation workloads, and media consumption.

This is a great monitor that offers impressive build quality and some thoughtful additions like mouse bungees and a headphone hook.

It’s also a solid option to consider if you want a G-Sync-supported panel for variable refresh rate (VRR).

Who should not buy the Viewsonic Elite XG270QG monitor?

The Elite XG270QG doesn’t support HDR, so you might have to look elsewhere.

This isn’t the best option for economical shoppers as there are cheaper alternatives out there, albeit with less exciting features.

The Viewsonic Elite XG270QG is an excellent 1440p gaming monitor to buy in 2022. It offers a great set of features along with a sharp and color-accurate panel for gaming, content creation workloads, and more. This is also one of the best-looking monitors out there that should be ideal for most setups. The overall build quality is fantastic and we appreciate the additives too. The G-Sync support makes it a little bit more expensive than what we’d like to pay for it but there’s no denying that it’s one of the best 1440p monitors out there. One that certainly deserves a spot in our collection of the best gaming monitors.