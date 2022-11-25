If you've been seeking a gaming monitor, this 4K-enabled option from ViewSonic currently has a $300 discount, thanks to the Black Friday sale event.

ViewSonic ELITE XG320U Gaming Monitor $699 $999 Save $300 The ViewSonic Elite XG320U is a gaming monitor that packs plenty of offerings. These include a 32-inch display, 4K resolution support, 150Hz refresh rate, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and much more. That's not to mention the motion blur reduction technology, ambient lighting, quantum dot technology, NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer, anti-glare, VESA DisplayHDR 400, and VESA DisplayHDR 600. $699 at Amazon

If you've been looking for the perfect gaming monitor to buy, the time has finally come. ViewSonic's Elite XG320U comes packed with technologies that cater to your gaming needs. These include a high 150Hz refresh rate, 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), motion blur reduction, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, adjustable ergonomic stand, and more.

Typically, this premium gaming monitor costs a whopping $999. Though, thanks to this limited-time Black Friday deal, you can save $300 on a unit. You've heard that right! You can own this monitor for 30% less than its usual price. Keep in mind that deals as major don't come by often. So if this is the right pick for you, act fast and claim one before it runs out of stock.

In terms of flexibility, this $699 gaming monitor can tilt and swivel to make sure you get the exact angle that you need. Of course, its stand also has an adjustable height. This means you won't need to change your desk's setup or tweak the height of your chair. Keep things as is, and let this monitor adapt to your existing setting instead.