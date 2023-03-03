This 15.6-inch IPS portable monitor offers portability and affordability in one nice package and best of all, it's now priced below retail at $130.

When it comes to monitors, you've got plenty of different options to choose from, like the best monitors overall, best monitors for gaming, and even the best 4K monitors. But what if you're looking for a compact, sleek, and affordable monitor that you can use on the go? That's where ViewSonic's 15.6-inch IPS portable monitor comes into play, offering a relatively large display, in a compact body, that can be powered directly from your compatible laptop and costs just $130.

The ViewSonic 15.6-inch IPS portable monitor weighs in at just under two pounds, is 0.7 inches thick, has a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The monitor has connections for USB-C, HDMI, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In addition, it also packs stereo speakers, just in case you want to play some audio without using headphones.

As far as how the monitor is powered, you can use your compatible laptop to supply the device with power, or you can use an external charger or battery bank. While it is a bit of a bummer that this model doesn't have an internal battery, it's not too big of a deal, especially if your laptop can already output power to the unit. If you're going to use the included external charger for the monitor or your own battery bank, it will pass through the charge to your connected device, keeping things topped up nicely while you use it.

In addition to all the features listed above, the monitor features a kickstand that can allow you to freely adjust the viewing angle when necessary. Furthermore, you also get protection for your eyes with blue light protection and flicker-free enhancements. Plus the monitor is quite versatile, with it being able to support horizontal as well as vertical orientations. As mentioned before, this monitor is on sale for a limited time, knocking it down to $130 for a limited time.