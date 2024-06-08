Key Takeaways The ViewSonic VA1655 is a budget-friendly portable monitor with USB-C power delivery and pass-through charging.

When it comes to monitors, quality is typically judged by the size of the screen or the refresh rate. High-end monitors can be as large as 49 inches and have refresh rates up to 240Hz. Not just that, they often cost thousands of dollars. But those aren’t the only specs by which a monitor should be judged, nor are they always the most important. This is particularly true when it comes to portable monitors.

At just $109, the ViewSonic VA1655 is unquestionably a budget monitor. To reach that price, the VA1655 does have to make some sacrifices, but it gets so many other things right that it’s an easy recommendation for almost anyone.

ViewSonic VA1655 15.6" FHD Best value Name-brand monitor at a budget price 8 / 10 The ViewSonic VA1655 is a great budget portable option if you're looking for a general purpose monitor. It's not so great if you're doing color-critical work or need something rugged. Pros Light weight

Pass through charging

Power and video over USB-C Cons Feels fragile

Wonky weight distribution

$109 at Amazon $109 at Best Buy $110 at Newegg $110 at B&H

Price, specs, and availability

You can grab the VA1655 either directly from ViewSonic for $110 plus shipping costs, or get it from Amazon for $109 with free Prime shipping. That’s an incredibly good price for a 15.6-inch name-brand monitor that actually works well.

As far as specs go, the VA1655 has a matte IPS screen which I love, because I hate monitor glare, and the matte screen goes a long way towards mitigating that. It has a full HD resolution with a refresh rate of 60Hz (up to 75Hz if you dial back the 1920×1080 resolution). Those numbers are pretty much the baseline for monitors these days, but it’s nice that ViewSonic doesn’t cheap out here despite offering the VA1655 at a budget price.

It has a variable power draw depending on its input source that can peak at 7.3W but will run as low as 5.2W when it’s maximizing its power saving. Where you can see some compromises for the price are in the 250-nit brightness and 6-bit + FRC color space. The 7ms response time isn’t great, but it’s more than enough to handle 60Hz.

Setting Brightness Black Contrast White Point 0% 3.3 0.07 50:1 7000 (0.306, 0.322) 25% 65.4 0.12 560:1 6900 (0.307, 0.322) 50% 127.2 0.16 800:1 6900 (0.307, 0.321) 75% 189.1 0.22 870:1 6900 (0.306, 0.321) 100% 251.1 0.26 960:1 7000 (0.306, 0.321)

ViewSonic VA1655 15.6” FHD Resolution 1920×1080 Refresh Rate 60Hz Screen Size 15.6 inches Ports 2×USB-C 60W, 1×mini HDMI, 1×3.5mm audio out Display Technology LED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display coating Anti-glare Screen Brightness 250 cd/m² Response Time 7ms (GTG) Tilt 30°–50°

Design and features

The design of the VA1655 isn’t flashy or ostentatious. From the front, it has a thin bezel around the top and sides, then gets larger at the bottom. At its thickest (the bottom of the monitor), it’s around 0.75 inches thick, but towards the top, it thins out to less than half an inch. The back has a little bit more style with its fold-out stand, but otherwise it’s pretty utilitarian, with a four-way jog button and two grilles for the 0.8W speakers.

Sweet kickstand

I really like the fold-out stand on the monitor. One of the most important things when putting together a portable work setup is minimizing the amount of stuff you have to carry around with you. Not having to keep track of a separate stand was a huge quality of life improvement over my previous monitor.

Having said that, the VA1655 doesn’t quite get the distribution of weight right. When it’s sitting in landscape orientation, it’s fine because most of the guts of the monitor are at the bottom and so the low center of gravity keeps it stable. But when it’s stood up in portrait orientation, the top is a bit heavier than the bottom, making it feel precarious. Worse, it doesn’t sit completely flat. So far, this hasn’t been an issue for me, but it does make me hypervigilant when using it around my toddler.

Close

Cable control

The VA1655 has four ports, but I typically only end up using one of them. The 3.5mm audio-out port is a nice-to-have, but with my Bluetooth headphones I don’t have a lot of use for it. Likewise, the mini HDMI port is nice to have, but also doesn’t get a lot of use in my portable setup. The port I use the most, and where a lot of the value of the VA1655 is found, is the USB-C port.

I said earlier that I want to minimize my kit when I’m not working in my home office, and part of the problem with my previous portable monitor was that it needed a stand, a power cable, and an HDMI cable. With this ViewSonic monitor, I don’t need cables for power and video signal, both can travel over USB-C via the DisplayPort standard, meaning I need just one wire to make the VA1655 work (which is included with the monitor, along with a mini HDMI to HDMI cable).

Even better, the VA1655 supports pass-through charging. That means I can plug my smartphone or Chromebook into one USB-C port to extend the display, then connect the other port to a wall outlet to charge my phone or computer, once again simplifying my cable needs.

On-screen display (OSD)

Simple, sufficient

After using the VA1655 at base settings for a while, I think it holds up pretty well, and doesn’t need too much fiddling to get it dialed in. But if you are in the mood to tweak some settings, and you want to have everything just so, ViewSonic has you covered with a relatively deep OSD menu.

At the most basic level, you can change the input source and lower the volume of the built-in speakers. There are also controls for adjusting the temperature of the colors with presets or, if you want to fine tune things, you can tweak the individual red, green, and blue values. You can switch between RGB and YUV color spaces, and you can adjust the gamma from 1.8 to 2.8.

There are some more settings in there for the color geeks, but for a budget, general-use portable monitor, you don’t need much more than it offers.

Close

Portability

One for the road

Just because a monitor is marketed as portable doesn’t always mean that it’s easy to travel with. I’ve mentioned the built-in stand, the DisplayPort standard enabled USB interface, and the pass-through charging, and those features alone make the VA1655 a stand-out portable monitor. But I haven’t mentioned yet how light it is. At just 1.5 pounds, you won’t even notice the extra weight in your laptop bag.

The trade-off for that light weight and svelte profile is a monitor that is made almost entirely out of plastic. I’m not a material snob, so I don’t have a problem with the plastic construction, but the VA1655 feels fragile. So fragile that I’m always hyper-aware when I’m handling it because it feels like too much torque could tear it apart.

The ViewSonic does ship with a soft, protective envelope case (which I like and use), but it feels insufficient to completely protect the monitor. When I slip it into my laptop bag, I feel like I have to take extra care to make sure that no sharp edges push against the screen or the back panel because I’m afraid it will break. I’d much rather sacrifice a bit of portability in this case by having a hard shell case, but neither ViewSonic nor third-party vendors make one available.

Close

Should you buy the ViewSonic VA1655?

If you need color-perfect accuracy for design work, or lightning-fast refresh rates for high-end gaming, the VA1655 is not for you. If you’re looking for a rugged portable that can handle some knocking around, again, this is not for you. But if you need a light-weight, reliable monitor for portable productivity, there’s not much better you can get at this price point.

With any portable monitor there will be some compromises. With the VA1655, you get a light product with a slim profile, you get 60W pass-through charging with two DisplayPort-enabled USB-C ports, and you get it all for around $100. If this sounds good to you, and you’re willing to “settle” for a 60Hz refresh rate at 250 nits with a build that doesn’t feel durable, this monitor should be at the top of your list.

I love this monitor. I bring it with me whenever I have to work on the go. When I’m writing and researching, I keep it in landscape orientation to write on one screen and research on the other. When I’m coding, I switch it to portrait just so I can get a couple more inches of vertical space and see more at once. And it’s so light that switching between the two orientations is easy. If I'm working on the go, this thing is definitely coming with me.