Virgin Mobile and O2 won’t introduce roaming charges in the EU

“With many Brits now looking to plan a trip abroad, we’ve got our customers covered and extra roaming charges will be one less thing to worry about.”

Consumers on other operators who travel to the EU could see large expenses that they previously weren’t used to. For example, Three is set to re-introduce its fees in May, and customers who joined EE after July 7 2021 face a £2 daily roaming charge. Vodafone will also charge the same fee for anyone who joined the network or renewed their contract after 11th August. Both companies are offering deals to avoid the fee.

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which?, said it was “reassuring” that Virgin Media O2 was giving reassurances to customers who may face uncertainty about the scope of their mobile plans.

“As the UK continues to negotiate trade deals, it should take the opportunity to lower the cost of roaming for consumers travelling around the world,” she added.