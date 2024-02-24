Key Takeaways The Vision Pro has finally gone on sale after it was first announced last year. While impressive in many regards, there are a few drawbacks to be considered.

After what felt like an eternity for the virtual reality enthusiasts, Apple’s much-anticipated Vision Pro finally launched at $3,500. For some, the high price tag and an unknown foray into Apple's "spatial computing" push may be too much to ask. But for early adopters, the Vision Pro holds a lot of promise as a do-it-all replacement for your Mac or PC.

Despite Apple's claims that Vision Pro isn't just another VR headset, but rather a spatial computer designed to help you do work, the first generation wearable comes with its own unique set of challenges. It's rare that a company can hit the ball out of the park, especially on an inaugural product, but the expectations are particularly high when it comes to Apple. I've identified four flaws, three of which Apple could fix in this hardware generation through software updates and by working with its ecosystem partners, that Apple needs to address to make parting ways with $3,500 more palatable for PC enthusiasts.

Premium build comes at the cost of comfort

The Vision Pro might be a bit too heavy for some to wear

The weight of the Vision Pro is one of the biggest deterrents of this form factor. Depending on the headband configuration, the Vision Pro's weight ranges from 600 to 650 grams, making it about a whole 100 grams heavier than the competing Meta Quest 2 or the Meta Quest 3.

The heft becomes more perplexing given Meta’s headsets comes with a built-in battery, while the Vision Pro’s mass doesn't factor in the weight of the external battery pack. Apple's use of premium materials does not help it in the weight department.

It might not sound like that much of a dealbreaker, but considering how Apple markets these headsets as spatial computers as computing devices for work, it is hard to envision how wearers could not feel any discomfort over the course of a workday. Compounding the issue is the fact that the Vision Pro’s weight balance is not ideal – the headset is a bit too front-heavy.

To mitigate weight issues, Apple opted for a non-integrated power solution, but there is clearly room for improvement on the design front.

Between bugs and baffling decisions lies visionOS.

While the execution is on point for the most part, Apple still has some work to do on the software front for visionOS to flourish. Apart from the usual bugs, Apple has made some bewildering decisions with visionOS that I struggle to comprehend.

One of these bizarre decisions is not having the ability to make or receive calls from your iPhone, with FaceTime being the only option for Vision Pro users. This means that in order to take a call, you have to put your immersive experience on hold before dialing back in.

This might sound like a minor issue for those looking to use the headset for short bursts. But for work-oriented users, this is a much bigger hiccup. Unless all of your colleagues exclusively use FaceTime, having to take off the Vision Pro headset every time you take a call would be incredibly burdensome. In fact, those who think phone calls are a big part of their workday could be discouraged from the whole idea.

Other points of debate include Apple’s perplexing decision to skimp on supporting external mice while retaining the support of its Magic Trackpad. Foveated rendering continues to divide opinion on how good or useful it can be. Perhaps Apple can revisit these points and hopefully make a U-turn on some of these decisions.

Limited app selection clouds the Vision Pro's launch

There is a chance that your favorite app is not supported, not yet at least

But perhaps the most frustrating of all the lacking areas of the software is the limited app support. A lot of the apps people use on their phones have yet to be ported over to Apple’s Vision Pro, including some popular titles like Netflix, Spotify and YouTube, although the latter is allegedly on the roadmap with no specified timeline for release.

In truth, Apple seems to be making strides in improving the current situation, working in tandem with Microsoft to bring native app support for its Microsoft 365 apps from day one. However, apart from that, there is not that much to write home about, and that is about the biggest disappointment in my opinion. You cannot fully appreciate the experience of the Vision Pro with such a limited set of native apps.

To mitagate the lack of apps, Apple is heavily reliant on the Safari web browser as a tool for Vision Pro owners to be able to access common services. While helpful, the Safari workaround is not quite as convenient as a standalone app.

Traditionally, Apple has always favored carving out its own app ecosystem to ensure everything works perfectly as intended, and it would be a bit too harsh to criticize the diminutive app ecosystem given that the headset has barely launched. But after the long period between the Vision Pro's debut and when it went up for sale, you can hardly fault people for expecting to have access to more apps than what is currently available.

A bright future lies ahead for the Vision Pro

A futuristic device held back by today's limitations

To be clear, the Apple Vision Pro is not exactly an outright bad product. In fact, the Vision Pro is a big leap ahead of its rivals in some key areas. However, it doesn't quite seem fully baked yet, and that's something people must consider before shelling out the cash, especially for computing users looking to replace their existing Mac or iPad.

The main reason shoppers may be hesitant about adopting Vision Pro right now is its high cost. Many of the drawbacks, like the lack of app support, seem par for the course for a first-generation product. However, it is a bit too early to completely write off the Vision Pro at the moment – a couple of software updates can help to improve the user experience. In the meantime, it would be wise to see how things pan out as we set our sights on the next-gen Vision Pro.