There are plenty of docking stations on the market these days, and while they come in many different shapes and sizes, there's one thing they tend to have in common — they're based on Thunderbolt. It's a popular interface these days, and with speeds up to 40Gbps, it's easy to see why. But Thunderbolt isn't supported on AMD laptops, and with Apple Silicon Macs, the processor limits external displays. That's where docks like the VisionTek VT7400 come into play.

Using DisplayLink technology, the VisionTek VT7400 touts support for up to three 4K displays, and it works on just about any laptop, whether it has an AMD, Intel, or Apple Silicon processor. It's nothing new, but this technology has a lot of value if you don't have a Thunderbolt-capable laptop. I wish there was an SD card reader, and I would also like more USB Type-A ports on the same side of the dock. This design doesn't lend itself to every current setup since accessories have to be plugged in on the front and back, and neither side has space for many USB peripherals. But it still has a few USB Type-A ports, USB Type-C, Ethernet, and a headphone jack for more expansion, along with appreciated touches, like a power switch.

About this review: VisionTek sent us the VT7400 for the purposes of this review and did not see its contents before publishing.

VisionTek VT7400 Recommended The VisionTek VT7400 uses DisplayLink technology to enable support for up to three 4K displays on almost any PC or laptop, including Macs. Plus, it has a range of USB ports, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Ports 3 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x RJ45 Ethernet (1Gbps), 1 x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1 x USB Type-C connection to host USB Power Delivery Up to 100W Power supply included 180W DC Power Supply Max display res. Up to 3 x 4K (3840 x 2160) @ 60Hz Price $349 (MSRP) Pros Triple 4K display support, even without Thunderbolt

Solid supply of USB ports, including USB Type-C

Power switch makes it easier to save energy Cons More USB ports on one side would have been preferred

A little too expensive

No SD card reader $303 at Amazon

VisionTek VT7400: Pricing and availability

The VisionTek VT7400 is available from various retailers, including Amazon

It starts at $349 MSRP but you can find it for cheaper

VisionTek launched the VT7400 docking station in mid-February, and it's available through the company's website and various third-party retailers like Amazon and Newegg.

The VT7400 starts at $349 MSRP, which is definitely steep for a docking station without Thunderbolt support. That puts it well above the $279 price tag of Plugable's Triple 4K Display Docking Station, which has similar features. Thankfully, you can find it for around $300 at writing time, which makes it much more reasonable.

VisionTek VT7400: Design and build quality

The VisionTek VT7400 has an all-black chassis with plenty of ventilation

It's made of plastic, but it's solidly built

Design probably isn't the first priority for many of these docking stations, but it's worth touching on, especially considering the premium you'll pay for it. That said, the VisionTek VT7400 doesn't do much to stand out. It has an all-black chassis that's sleek and subdued, with a sort of brushed finish on the top that keeps it from looking too plain.

Unlike other similarly-expensive docks, the VisionTek VT7400 doesn't use a metal chassis, opting instead to use mostly plastic. While you can tell it's plastic, I wouldn't describe it as cheap. It still feels solid, though we're not sure if it'll be enough to survive a drop. The dock has large rubber feet, but it doesn't feel like they do much to prevent it from sliding around. It's unlikely you'd knock it over accidentally, but it's something to keep in mind.

One thing I like about this dock is that it has a power switch, which is definitely appreciated.

It's hard to imagine a docking station would overheat, but the VT7400 does seem to have a solid thermal design. There are large ventilation areas on both sides, and the bottom is filled with holes to facilitate airflow. Many docking stations use a metal chassis to serve as a sort of heatsink, so this additional ventilation should compensate for its plastic build.

One thing I like about this dock is that it has a power switch, something I've missed a lot while using my previous docking station. I work in the same room I sleep in, and at night, the small lights on a dock can be a problem, but I don't want to unplug the power supply every time. Having a power switch to quickly turn it on or off simplifies things, so it's definitely appreciated. Even if you have a dedicated office, it can help you save energy.

Ports and connectivity: Three 4K displays and plenty of USB

You can use up to three 4K displays with the five display output ports

There's a good supply of USB ports, but the way they're split can be inconvenient

Of course, you buy a docking station for the ports, so what does the VisionTek VT7400 offer? The main appeal here is the support for triple 4K displays thanks to the five display outputs on the back. You get three HDMI 2.0 ports and two DisplayPort 1.2 ports, all of which support 4K resolution at up to 60Hz. The two DisplayPort ports are paired with an HDMI port each, which means a video signal can only be sent through one of them at a time, so only three displays can be supported at once. These four ports use the DisplayLink interface, while the third HDMI port is DP Alt Mode, which supports three 4K displays on almost any laptop, including the latest Macs with Apple M1 and M2-series processors.

DisplayLink is a special driver that can take a regular USB signal and use it to display video, even if the laptop doesn't natively support it, so these ports shouldn't be compromised by display limitations. The DP Alt Mode port does use the graphics driver on your laptop, so this third display may not work on USB-C ports that don't support DP Alt Mode. For most modern laptops, though, that shouldn't be an issue.

While reviewing this dock, I noticed that when I use both of my monitors through the DisplayLink ports (these are Full HD monitors with a 75Hz and 165Hz refresh rate, respectively), there can sometimes be a slight delay when large objects are moving. It's a fraction of a second, but it's enough for me to notice it. Docking stations aren't usually meant for higher refresh rates than 60Hz, which could be part of the problem. Either way, it didn't happen that frequently, and when it did happen, it wasn't a huge deal.

All the USB ports have 10Gbps of bandwidth, which many similar docks can't say.

As for the rest of the ports, there are two USB Type-A ports on the back, along with RJ45 Ethernet. The front has two other USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and a headphone jack. All the USB ports have 10Gbps of bandwidth, which many similar docks can't say. However, keep in mind that the host connection itself only has 10Gbps of bandwidth in the first place, so if you're using a lot of high-speed peripherals, you're going to exhaust that bandwidth quickly. You can, however, use different devices at separate times and still have those high speeds.

While the sheer number of USB ports is great to see, I did run into an issue. For me, it's a lot easier to have all the ports on one side since the dock is at the edge of my desk, and I'd rather have the cables coming straight out to the respective peripherals. This is, unfortunately, impossible since I have at least three USB peripherals connected at all times, and some of the cables have to bend back behind the dock. I suspect that's a unique problem, but if you're someone trying to make the most of a small desk, you might run into something similar. Just take note of your desk setup before your purchase.

Should you buy the VisionTek VT7400?

You should buy the VisionTek VT7400 docking station if you:

Have an AMD laptop or Apple M1/M2 Mac and multiple external monitors

Want a dock that will work the same on just about any laptop

Need more USB ports or Ethernet

Want to power off the dock easily when you're not using it

You shouldn't buy the VisionTek VT7400 if you:

Can get a cheaper alternative (such as the Plugable UD-ULTC4K)

Want a more premium build

Prefer having all the ports on one side

Need an SD card reader

The VisionTek VT7400 is a perfectly fine docking station, and it delivers a good set of features. Triple 4K display support on almost any laptop is certainly nice to have, and there's a good supply of ports overall. It's hard not to point out the lack of an SD card reader, though, which many laptops don't have these days. I'd say the position of the USB ports is also not ideal, but likely not a dealbreaker. What makes it sting a bit is the pricing, especially considering you can get the Plugable Triple 4K Display Docking Station for a lot less with a similar number of ports. But if you have a laptop without Thunderbolt, this should be on your list.