I've built PCs that looked terrible, and those that looked like masterpieces in comparison. Balancing the looks of my PC with performance is as important to me as maximizing the FPS per dollar. RGB might be a part of my current PC, but it's incidental, and not something I actively sought out. The visual upgrades I've made to my PC over the years have had more to do with the PC's overall theme, sleeker components, personalization, and better ways to show off components. Here are seven of those upgrades for your reading pleasure.

7 A white case

I've always wanted an all-white PC