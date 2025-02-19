PC upgrades are often called out for being largely unnecessary and overpriced, unless you're an enthusiast who has to have the latest and greatest always. Let's be honest — 95% of us don't even need the latest mid-range GPU, 8-core processor, or ultra-fast DDR5 RAM for our gaming PCs. Still, many of us spend countless hours daydreaming about expensive upgrades instead of focusing on the most important ones.

If you want to make truly functional upgrades to your PC, consider adding Wi-Fi instead of buying an expensive motherboard. Look at replacing your stock cooler and thermal paste with aftermarket alternatives, and maybe get a discrete graphics card and a fast SSD to give your PC the proper facelift it deserves, and not the one you think it needs right now.

7 A Wi-Fi adapter

Bring modern networking to your old motherboard