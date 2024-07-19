Viture One XR Glasses $299 $439 Save $140 The Viture One XR glasses are among the best smart glasses you can buy right now. They project a massive 120-inch display right in front of your face, and you can connect them to any USB-C device capable of delivering video output and power. They're perfect for gaming, as you can connect them to your Steam Deck, smartphones, and more. $299 at Amazon

There are a lot of different smart glasses on the market, but some of the best are going to be these ones from Viture. While the hardware technology might be similar to other devices that are available, what really sets these apart is the attention to detail when it comes to the software experience. Our own senior editor touted the Viture as having the "best software in consumer grade AR glasses right now."

With that said, purchasing a pair of smart glasses can be a heavy investment, especially if you've never used a pair before. That's what makes this deal pretty sweet, because you can now grab the Viture One for much less, with a price tag that comes in at just $299 for a limited time. So if you've been looking to experience your media in a new way, we recommend giving these a go. And remember this deal won't last long, and it is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so grab it while you can.

What's great about the Viture One smart glasses?

As you can see, the Viture One smart glasses look great and, from afar, look just like any other pair of sunglasses that you'd find at the store. But once you put them on, you'll be greeted with fantastic and vibrant displays that can really take you into another world. And in order to help you get more immersed, these glasses offer an adjustable electrochromic tint that can be used to darken the lenses to hide the world around you.

These glasses also offer native support for 3DoF, which means that content can float in front of your face, since the visuals will be tracked with your head movement, keeping it in front of your eyes where it's needed. What's cool is that you only need any additional hardware to get these working. You just plug these glasses in using USB-C into any compatible device, and then you can view and interact with your content.

While the magnetic cable is proprietary on one end, the other end is a standard USB-C connector. And there's even a way to make adjustments, just in case your vision isn't a perfect 20/20. And as stated before, it's the software that really sets this apart from others. And the SpaceWalker app brings plenty of welcome enhancements to the experience whether you're using macOS, Windows, Android, or even iOS.

With SpaceWalker, you can add multiple displays to your current setup, and so much more. So if you've been thinking about buying a pair of smartglasses, these are going to be a good option. Of course, if you're looking for something better and don't mind spending the extra money, we recommend going with the Viture XR Pro model.