Viture One XR Glasses $389 $439 Save $50 The Viture One XR glasses are among the best smart glasses you can buy right now. They project a massive 120-inch display right in front of your face, and you can connect them to any USB-C device capable of delivering video output and power. They're perfect for gaming, as you can connect them to your Steam Deck, smartphones, and more. $389 at Viture

If you've ever thought about taking the way you consume content to another level, then smart glasses are going to be right up your alley. While they have been around for quite some time, we've seen vast improvements in tech over the past few years, taking something that was once novel and making them a must-have tool for those that want vastly more screen real estate.

With that said, the Viture One has been our favorite pair of smart glasses, rising to the top of the list as some of the best smart glasses you can buy in 2023. While they're normally priced at $439, you can now snag them for much less with a digital coupon that knocks $50 off.

What's great about the Viture One smart glasses?

Although smart glasses, for the most part, generally work the same, what allows the Viture One glasses to vault over others is the premium build, high quality visual experience, and the adjustable electrochromic film used in the device, that can tint the lenses at the push of a button, making it easier to view content when out in public.

Another unique feature of these smart glasses is that they offer native 3DoF support, which allows content to magically float in front of you with tracking that allows the visuals to move with the movement of your head. In addition to great visuals, the glasses also deliver fantastic audio without disturbing those around you.

While it might sound complicated to use smart glasses, it's actually quite simple, only requiring a single cable plugged into a compatible device like a tablet, smartphone, or laptop with a USB-C port. When connected, the display of your device will be mirrored onto the glasses, projecting a large 1080p display with a maximum refresh rate of up to 60 frames per second.

The Viture One also comes in at just 78 grams, which means you can use it all day without experiencing any fatigue. The glasses also provide a setting to adjust the image up to -5.0D for those that are nearsighted. Overall, you're getting a really good product here, and as stated before, this is one of the best smart glasses on the market right now.

So if you've been thinking about buying one, now is the perfect time. While this is a fantastic deal for the Viture One, it won't last long, so be sure to grab these while you can and make sure you clip the $50 digital coupon prior to checking out.