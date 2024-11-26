Viture Pro glasses $399 $499 Save $100 The top-selling smart glasses are now down to their lowest price ahead of Black Friday. Save $100 off retail in this limited-time deal $399 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about picking up a pair of smart glasses, now's going to be a good time. We've been seeing some really good deals ahead of Black Friday, but we think this deal on the Viture Pro is an absolute must-have at this price. The Viture Pro are now $100 off, dropping them down to their lowest price to date. And if you're not quite sure about Viture, these glasses got pretty high marks in our own review, and they are the best-selling smart glasses on Amazon right now.

Related Viture Pro AR glasses review: Software makes all the difference Viture's new AR glasses can do the wearable screen thing as well as competing glasses, but its software sets it apart from the pack

What's great about the Viture Pro?

Close

Viture makes a variety of different smart glasses, but these are going to be the best the brand has to offer. Not only do these look good, but they also pack plenty of tech, which is great if you're looking to pair these with a laptop, smartphone or tablet for work or entertainment purposes.

When it comes to the highlight features, these glasses provide a 135-inch equivalent screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. A bigger screen means a more immersive experience and these glasses deliver. Perhaps what really sets these apart from the competition is the brand's Space Walker app.

Not only does this app allow for better integration with your products to provide a more seamless experience, but it also allows for some great perks as well, like being able to create a multiple monitor set up while on the go. And since you get pretty good edge to edge clarity from the glasses, this can be useful if you're trying to get some work done on the road.

Those that don't have perfect vision will appreciate the myopic adjustment built into the glasses that can correct vision issues. And if you're looking to really get into what you're watching, there's even an electrochromic film that can darken the lenses with the press of a button.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with the Viture Pro. Not only does it provide an excellent experience, but it's also at its lowest price to date ahead of Black Friday. Just grab them while you can because we don't think this deal is going to be around for long.