Viture Pro glasses $409 $459 Save $50

Smart glasses have been a thing for quite some time, but the first few iterations really didn't sit well with the public and were kind of forgotten. Luckily, with the advancement of technology, we've seen some impressive smart glasses come to market over the past couple of years. Best of all, they're actually pretty good if you're planning to use them every day. Most importantly, they're powerful, compact, and look like regular glasses.

Of course, these devices aren't cheap, with most costing hundreds of dollars. Luckily, we're seeing some great deals ahead of Black Friday, with Amazon's top-selling smart glasses now down to their lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can score a discount on the Viture Pro. Normally, they are priced at $459, but they can now be had for much less as they drop to just $409.

What's great about the Viture Pro smart glasses?

There are a lot of things to love about the Viture Pro smart glasses. And while you may not have heard of the brand, Viture has been around for a little bit and has produced and released a few smart glasses that have been well reviewed. The Viture Pro is the latest from the brand, offering the best specifications that you can find within the brand's lineup.

Perhaps most important here is that in our review, we found that the Viture Pro was comfortable to wear, while not looking awkward. The glasses also offer good visual quality, and most importantly, which sets it above the rest, is that it has excellent companion software. Not only can these glasses work with your phone or tablet, but they can also become an extension of your laptop or PC.

The SpaceWalker delivers this experience, allowing users to create multiple displays without much hassle. Best of all, this device is extremely portable, which means you can have a big screen experience just about anywhere. So if this sounds like something you want to try or have been keeping an eye out for a good deal, now's going to be the time to buy.