If you do a quick Google or Amazon search, you'll find that there's no shortage of different AR glasses on the market. The segment had a real boom in 2023, with brands quickly flooding the market. But when it comes to our favorite, it has to be Viture's One XR glasses, which really set the bar high with its sleek and premium design, electrochromic lenses, excellent video and audio quality, and more.

Since then, the brand has only made its offerings better, expanding its capabilities with its SpaceWalker software. And now, it has decided to take things to a new level with its new Viture Pro glasses that deliver notable improvements over its predecessors and are now available for purchase.

Noteworthy improvements that are worth the money

One of the biggest changes with the new Pro model is that you'll actually get an increased screen size, which now comes in at 135 inches, versus the older models which offered a slightly smaller size at 120 inches. Of course, while the difference might sound small, it can really make a world of difference, especially if you're looking to take in some of your favorite movies on the "big screen."

In addition to the larger screen, the brand has also improved the refresh rate, bumping up to 120Hz from the previous 60Hz found on the One XRs. As you can imagine, this can make a huge difference for some, especially those that will rely on the new glasses for gaming. Furthermore, the new model offers brighter displays, coming in at a whopping 4,000 nits or up to 120% brighter than the previous screens used in the older models.

And most important, is that Viture has enhanced clarity with the Pro, ensuring that the new screen will provide edge to edge clarity. This can be beneficial for a variety of reasons, but can make a huge difference for those that want to use this device for productivity. It can be extremely distracting when using these types of glasses when typing or reading documents and seeing a noticeable blur in the corner.

In addition to the above, the electromic capabilities of the device have now been enhanced, with the promise that it will block out 99.9% of light, which, to be frank, is quite impressive. The new glasses will still utilize the same magnetic sync cable, which you're either going to hate or love. While it's a fantastic way to connect, the proprietary nature makes it harder to replace if you happen to lose it or break it while you're on the go.

With the glasses, Viture also announced a new mobile dock and a gaming control made in partnership with 8bitdo. Now, if you're looking to pick these glasses up, the Pro's will get you back $549. But for a limited time, you can score them for much less, with Viture offering a solid discount to celebrate the launch by offering them for substantially less, at a price of just $459. So if you've been thinking about hopping into the world of AR glasses, now's going to be the perfect time.