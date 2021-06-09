Vivaldi unveils its own translation tool and apps for news, email, and calendar

Team Vivaldi has released Vivaldi 4.0, a massive update to its open-source, Chromium-based web browser. The latest release debuts several new services and tools, including Vivaldi Mail, Vivaldi Translate, Calendar, Feed Reader, and much more. Vivaldi describes its new tools as real alternatives to Big Tech (namely Google and Microsoft).

Vivaldi Translation

Vivaldi 4.0 now offers its own built-in translation tool, called Vivaldi Translation. Vivaldi says its translation tool puts user privacy at the center and doesn’t collect or share data with third parties, unlike Google Translate. The tool is powered by the Lingvanex translation engine — hosted on Vivaldi’s servers in Iceland. On the desktop browser, users will see a new Translation icon appear in the right corner, clicking on which will fully translate a web page to your default language.

Additional languages are accessible from the drop-down menu. You can also customize it to always or never translate a particular language, never ask for the translation on a particular website, and completely turn off the automatic translation pop-ups. Vivaldi Translation is also available on the mobile browser and offers the same functionality as the web browser.

Three layouts

Vivaldi 4.0 now offers three layouts: Essential, which offers a barebones experience; Classic, which offers translation, panels, status bar, and fast forward/ rewind features, and Fully loaded mode, which offers a full-fledged experience, complete with Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feeds.

Vivaldi Mail Beta

Vivaldi 4.0 also debuts Vivaldi’s own mail client in beta. Vivaldi Mail shows all your emails from multiple accounts in a single inbox, so you don’t have to switch between accounts. It works with any email provider that supports IMAP and POP3, including Gmail. The client offers both horizontal as well as the traditional vertical wide view. Mails are searchable offline, and Vivaldi maintains a database of all messages, labels, filters, and searches.

“Unlike traditional mail clients, Vivaldi Mail does all the heavy lifting for you, even in its beta version. By automatically detecting mailing lists and mail threads, automatically categorizing mail to make it easy to find, and offering a powerful search feature, Vivaldi Mail takes the weight off your shoulders, allowing you to enjoy their mail experience again.” , Jon von Tetzchner, CEO, Vivaldi

Vivaldi Calendar and Feed Reader

Another new addition in Vivaldi 4.0 is a built-in RSS reader called Vivaldi Feed Reader. Besides allowing you to follow sites and blogs, the Feed Reader also lets you subscribe to YouTube channels and podcasts. When you’re on a website that has an RSS feed, the browser will highlight it in the address bar to make it easier to subscribe.

Finally, Vivaldi Calander Beta is Vivaldi’s answer to Google Calendar and Microsoft’s Outlook Calendar. The calendar offers a lot of customizations and supports many online calendars, including Fastmail, Zimbra, iCloud, Google, and more. Users can choose between three different layouts: Minimal, which shows only the event title, the Full view, which shows all event data, and the Compact view.

Vivaldi 4.0 is now out for Windows, Linux, Mac, Chromebooks, and Android devices. The beta versions of Vivaldi Mail, Feed Reader, and Calendar are enabled by default on the desktop version. Meanwhile, Vivaldi Translate is available on desktop as well as mobile.