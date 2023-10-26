Key Takeaways Vivaldi's latest update adds volume controls to its pop-out video feature, allowing users to adjust video volume without leaving their current task.

The update also introduces calendar templates in Vivaldi Calendar, enabling users to create events with pre-set settings such as time, duration, repetition, and task inclusion.

Vivaldi's comprehensive features, including built-in mail, calendar, to-do lists, and RSS feed reader, make it a versatile all-in-one tool that can replace other programs.

Vivaldi has released the latest update for its productivity-focused browser on the desktop, bringing it to version 6.4. Following the recent release on iOS, the new version of Vivaldi on desktop adds a couple of useful improvements, starting with volume controls for pop-out videos.

Most browsers today give you the ability to play videos in a pop-out window, which stays on top of whatever else you're doing so you can keep watching while you do other things. However, if you wanted to change the volume for the video, you would have to find the tab the browser is playing out of and adjust the volume in the player, or use Vivaldi's quick commands to mute the video altogether. Now, the pop-out video window includes an audio slider, so you can granularly control the volume of the video without having to move away from what you're doing.

The other notable addition in this release is support for calendar templates. Now, when you create an event in Vivaldi Calendar, you can have templates for things like birthdays, meetings, and anything else you want. You can customize templates so that the same settings are applied whenever you create an event using that template, including the time, duration, how often it repeats, and whether a task should be added to your to-do list (which Vivaldi also offers). Vivaldi has become more like an all-in-one tool, offering built-in mail, calendar, to-do lists, and an RSS feed reader, but each of these tools is also fairly fleshed out, so the browser can replace other programs you might be using.

All in all, this is a fairly light update, but one that makes a great browser even better. If you haven't yet, you can download Vivaldi from the official website. The browser is available on Windows, Linux, and macOS on desktop, but also for Android and iOS, and even on cars that support Android Automotive.