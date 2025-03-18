If you're a fan of the Vivaldi browser, you're in for some excellent news today. The team behind this productivity-focused browser (arguably the best browser out there) has just introduced Vivaldi 7.2, and this latest updates brings greatly improved performance along with addressing one of the biggest issues we've experienced with it. This is the second major update since what the team called its biggest update ever.

Vivaldi 7.2 gets faster and smarter

First things first, Vivaldi 7.2 is promising a huge improvement in page load times due to improved connection handling. Speed is the name of the game, and the Vivaldi team says some users may see load speeds over twice as fast with this new version of the browser, which should have a very significant impact on how productive users can be with it.

But speed isn't just about performance, and a problem that I've historically experienced with Vivaldi is getting the wrong results suggested to me when typing in the address bar. Thankfully, Vivaldi 7.2 aims to fix that as well. The developers claim the address bar has been fine-tuned to be faster and more precise, so you should have an easier time getting to the pages you need. We haven't been able to test this ahead of the announcement, but if the promises pan out, this is one of the most exciting Vivaldi updates yet.

New shortcuts and more organization

It's not all just under-the-hood updates for Vivaldi 7.2, though, with some new tangible additions in tow as well. One of them is the addition of Workspaces to the Quick Commands feature, making it easier to switch between workspaces using just the keyboard. And on that note, Vivaldi also adds the option to set priority shortcuts, meaning the browser will try to use certain shortcuts even if the active webpage tries to use them itself. Setting a priority shortcut means said shortcut will be activated by the browser itself and not by any active webpage.

Other additions include a new currency widget for the new tab dashboard, showing real-time information about currency conversions, the ability to reorder email accounts in Vivaldi Mail, and perhaps more importantly, the option to create calendar events, tasks, or invites from emails.

All of these features should be available now by checking for updates in Vivaldi. If you haven't yet, you can download Vivaldi below.