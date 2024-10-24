Vivaldi, a productivity-focused browser, has just received its "biggest update to date" on desktop devices. The new VIvaldi comes with a fresh new look along with some new features, most notably, the Dashboard, a convergence spot for the content that's most relevant to you.

The update also packs in some improvements to the RSS feed reader and the built-in Vivaldi Mail client.

A new look for Vivaldi

Image credit: Vivaldi

Vivaldi has had the same general look for a few years now, but the team behind the browser is finally changing things up and modernizing its appearance. The big change is that tabs now have a floating pill-shaped designed, rather than the more plain rectangular look of the past. The team says this makes the browser feel more "spacious" and clean.

The new tab design comes along with redesigned icons across the board. This version of Vivaldi changes all the iconography for the various toolbars in the UI, adding some sense of depth and a more rounded look to the UI overall.

The Dashboard

Image credit: Vivaldi

While the new look is interesting, it's arguably a very superficial update, but the new Dashboard isn't. This is a brand-new page accessible from the New Tab page, and it contains widgets for anything you need. This includes Vivaldi features like Mail, Calendar, and Feeds. This should make it much easier to catch up on your emails and news when you first boot up Vivaldi.

However, you can also add any website as a widget in Vivaldi. This means you have the ability to catch up on Instagram posts or anything else you're interested in following without having to go out of your way to open the website.

But wait, there's more

Image credit: Vivaldi

In addition to the two headlining changes, this new version of Vivaldi comes with some notable improvements to existing features. For starters, the RSS feed reader now lets you create multiple folders to house different sources, making it easier to catch up on specific topics one at a time, rather than everything thrown together in the same feed. Unfortunately, there's not mention of the ability to import feeds with an OPML file, though.

Meanwhile, the Mail client has a simple new button that lets you quickly jump to your latest email, so you don't have to scroll through your whole list again if you've gone a bit too deep into the weeds.

Finally, and arguably the best update of this entire release, Vivaldi is introducing instant sync. Now, the browser will sync your tabs, bookmarks, and settings in real time, so you can more easily jump from one device to another and pick up where you left off.

The latest version of Vivaldi is available now, and it should show up as an update when you open the browser. If you don't have it yet, you can download Vivaldi below. As a reminder, Vivaldi recently added support for Windows on Arm , too.