Vivaldi is often rated as one of the best browsers going around, and its Windows version is currently the favorite of my colleague, João. It comes with a number of features for power users, including default blocking of abusive trackers and granular control over webpage content and how they are displayed. The latest update has now added even more features to the browser, making it a more compelling alternative to Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

Vivaldi 6.5 brings a slew of new features for desktops, including Sessions Panel, Synced Open Tabs, Full History Sync, Workspace Rules, and improved Notes. Starting off with Sessions Panel, it is a new addition to the sidebar for managing saved sessions, and allows users to view, reopen, and even edit their sessions.

Next up is the Sync feature that makes browsing history available across multiple devices. In addition to browsing history, the new feature also syncs bookmarks, saved passwords, open tabs, reading list, notes, and even the preferred search engines. Vivaldi says that all synced data is fully encrypted and cannot be accessed through the company's servers. The company also adds that it does not profile users or sell their information to third parties.

Another new feature worth noting is the availability of synced tabs from the Address Field or Windows Panel on any device. Prior to this update, synced tabs could only be accessed from the cloud icon on the Tab Bar, but users can now search through their synced open tabs coming from any device.

Alongside the aforementioned features, there's a new 'Workspace Rules' functionality that automatically moves tabs to a predefined Workspace based on user-defined rules. This eliminates the need for manually moving and organize tabs into the desired workspace. Finally, the 'Notes' feature now has an 'append to note' option that allows users to add more text to the end of an existing note, meaning there's no need to create multiple notes related to the same topic.

Alongside the desktop versions, the recently-launched Vivaldi for iOS has also been updated with a number of new features, including configurable Address and Tab bars that can be placed either at the top or bottom. Other new features include fully synced browser history across devices, a customizable Start Page, and dynamic accent colors to match the colors of each website for a personalized user interface. Overall, Vivaldi is now better than ever, so give it a spin by downloading it on your desktop or mobile.