Key Takeaways Vivaldi 6.2 is improving the browser window opening speed by 37%.

It also uses less memory, making it an even stronger alternative to Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

This is thanks to rendering changes under the hood of the browser.

Additional features include customizable address field suggestions, geolocation services on macOS, a clear browsing data buttoning in the history menu, and new mail filters in Vivaldi Mail 1.7.

The Vivaldi browser is now much more efficient. Thanks to some under-the-hood changes in Vivaldi 6.2 on desktop, you'll feel that opening windows will be faster and should notice that the browser will also use less memory. The update is now out for download for all users and helps makes it an even more solid alternative to Google Chrome or even Microsoft Edge and Firefox as one of the best web browsers.

So, how did Vivaldi get to this new feat? Well, the group claims the window opening speed is now 37% faster than before, or up to 64% faster when compared to an older 2018 version of the browser. This is on a machine with an Intel Core i3 CPU that runs at 2 GHz. Results may vary, but this is thanks to rendering changes. The browser now renders windows through an improved version of Portal Windows, which powers the browser. A more technical detail on this is available in a separate blog from the team behind it, but it comes down to reducing memory and CPU usage and code refactoring.

There are a lot of other changes in the 6.2 release, too. In address field suggestions, you will have more choices to prioritize the order of the drop-down menu, tailoring it to your specific needs. Meanwhile, on macOS, Geolocation services are making a comeback, powered by Apple Location Services. There's even a new clear browsing data button in the history panel that can quickly purge your recent browsing history. You also can click the Feed Reader icon in the Address Field to follow updates from most of your favorite news publishers. Finally, in the mail client, Vivaldi Mail 1.7, you'll see new mail filters to better customize your experience. These will be under Settings, Mail Settings, and Filter View Buttons.