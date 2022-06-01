Vivaldi’s latest update for Android lets you rename tab groups, adds address bar swipe gesture

Vivaldi has evolved a great deal since its debut on Android in 2019, with new features and improvements regularly being added to the Chromium-based browser. Case in point: the team has just released Vivaldi 5.3 for Android, bringing tons of new changes, including improvements to tab grouping, Address Bar swipe gesture, the ability to sync search engines across platforms, and more.

With the latest update, Vivaldi now allows users to rename and edit Two-level Tab Stacks (groups). This will enable users to more easily create a group of similar websites and content. To edit or rename a tab group, click on the three-dot menu and choose “Edit Tab Stack.” Alternatively, you can also long-press on the tab stack to bring up the edit screen.

When you have a lot of tabs open, it can be a bit tricky to navigate between them. To address this issue, Vivaldi 5.3 is adding a new gesture to make it easier to open the Tab Switcher. Users can now swipe down from the URL bar to open up the Tab Switcher to view all open, private, synced, and closed tabs faster. You can enable the gesture by going to Settings > General > Address Bar swipe gesture.

Vivaldi recently added Translate Panel, a built-in private translation tool that allows users to quickly translate text snippets in 108 languages. With Vivaldi 5.3, users can now search for languages using the new dropdown menu.

With the latest update, Vivaldi now syncs your search engine preference across all your devices. So if you set DuckDuckGo as the default engine in Vivaldi for Android, the change will be reflected in the desktop version as well.

Vivaldi 5.3 is now out on the Google Play Store. You can download the latest version from the link below. If you can’t access Play Store, you can also grab the APK from Vivaldi’s website.

Source: Vivaldi Blog