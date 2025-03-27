Vivaldi is gaining yet another useful feature today, just about a week after its latest major update. The productivity-focused browser has partnered with Proton to include a built-in VPN, allowing users to mask their identity while browsing the web and access geo-restricted content.

The built-in VPN is based on the free version of Proton, so you're not getting any fancy premium features here, but it's always a welcome addition.

What Proton VPN means for Vivaldi

Proton is one of the most popular choices for VPNs, and the company is based in Europe, which is one of the big motivators behind this partnership. Vivaldi and Proton's announcement is geared towards those trying to break free from "big tech", with both companies emphasizing user privacy and security.

Having a built-in VPN means users can mask their identity while accessing websites, preventing websites from tracking their habits and selling that data to advertisers. Typically, you can also use it to access content that may be inaccessible in your region, but this will vary depending on where you are since this limited free version doesn't let you choose the location to browse from. Instead, Proton will automatically connect to the fastest free server available in a random country.

This can still be useful if content is specifically blocked in your country, but if you need to browse from a specific country, you'll need to pay up to access Proton VPN Plus. For example, if you're in the European Union and try to access certain websites from the United States, they may not comply with GDPR rules and block EU users from accessing the website. With the free version of the VPN, there's no guarantee you'll be able to get around that because there's a good chance the server you'll be connected to is still within the EU.

Proton VPN is available now in Vivaldi

Despite the limitations, a VPN can still be very useful, and a big benefit of Proton is that it offers unlimited data in the free plan, so you can browse safely for as long as you need to, just with potentially worse speeds. After installing the latest version of Vivaldi, available today, you'll see a VPN button in the toolbar, and you can either sign in with an existing Proton account or use your Vivaldi account to connect.

After that, you can use the VPN button at any time to connect to a free server and mask your identity online. If you haven't yet, you can check out Vivaldi below.