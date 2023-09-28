Key Takeaways Vivaldi is now available on iOS, with all the major features it's known for, making it easier to access your browsing data across devices.

The interface is similar to the Android version, with a tab bar at the top, address bar, and menu button, along with quick action buttons at the bottom.

Vivaldi on iOS includes a Speed Dial page for quick access to favorite sites, built-in ad blocker, customizable app icons, and optimized interface for iPad users.

Vivaldi has announced that it's bringing its web browser to iOS, after being available on desktop and Android for a while now. Vivaldi on iOS carries all the major features Vivaldi is known for, and it makes it easier to access your browsing data on any device you have.

Things will look pretty familiar with Vivaldo is you've used it on Android before. The interface is comprised of a tab bar at the top — making it easier to see your open tabs — followed by an address bar and a menu button. At the bottom, you'll find buttons for quick actions like navigating back and forward in your browsing history, searching, opening the tab switcher, and opening Panels, which is where you can see things like your bookmarks, reading list, and history. It also contains your notes, which sync across devices so you can access them anywhere.

Like many browsers, the home page in Vivaldi is a Speed Dial page, which lets you quickly access your favorite sites with a single tap. The iOS version of Vivaldi also includes the built-in tracking and ad blocker, much like the versions on other platforms, so you can browse the web more privately and without having your screen littered with ads. Other features like private browsing and the ability to change your default search engine are also available.

One notable distinction of Vivaldi is that you can choose from a wide range of custom icons for the app to show on your home screen. The icon is available in plenty of colors so it can fit whatever theme you have going on for your home screen.

Vivaldi has also been optimized for the iPad. Of course, you get the same desktop-style tab bar that also appears on the iPhone, but on the iPad, the browser's Panels live on a sidebar, similar to the desktop version, so they don't take over the entire screen while you're browsing. You can quickly check and manage your bookmarks without being taken away from the webpage you're on.

If you want to try out Vivaldi on iOS, you can check it out below. It's one of the best browsers on the market, so we highly recommend giving it a shot.

Vivaldi on the App Store