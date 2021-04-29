Vivaldi browser can now block annoying cookie dialogs and Google’s FLoC

The Chromium-based Vivaldi browser has evolved a lot since its launch on Android in 2019. The browser regularly gets updated with new features and improvements. Case in point: the team has just released Vivaldi 3.8 on Android and desktop that brings a number of enhancements and privacy improvements, including blocking cookie dialogues, improved multilingual support, blocking Google’s FLoC, and much more.

The first notable change is better multilingual support. The new update now lets users change the language of their choice right from within the browser. Earlier, Vivaldi followed the default system language with no option to choose a different language for the browser. So if you had set English as your default system language, Vivaldi would display everything in English, and there was no way to switch to a different language unless you changed the default language of your device. But now, the browser has a dedicated language settings page to let you quickly switch to a language of your choice.

Moving on, Vivaldi 3.8 is adding a new feature called Cookie Crumbler that will actively block annoying cookie dialogues and banners that many websites force you to accept before they let you access the content. Vivaldi says Cookie Crumber can block most of these cookie dialogs to give you a smooth and distraction-free growing experience. Cookie Crumbler is built into Vivaldi’s Ad and Tracker Blocker and can be enabled by going to Settings > Privacy > Enable Tracker and Ad Blocking > Manage Sources > Ad blocking sources > and checking “Remove cookie warnings” boxes.

On the desktop side of things, the new update blacklists the FLoC component, a web technology proposed by Google to replace the third-party cookies. Vivaldi had already made it clear earlier it was against FLoC, citing it had privacy risks. With Vivaldi 3.8, the browser will prevent the FLoC component from being downloaded and remove it if installed. Apart from Vivaldi, Brave and DuckDuckGo have also expressed their disagreement against Google’s FLoC.

Finally, Vivaldi Panels on the desktop are getting a major design overhaul with fresh icons and borderless design.

Vivaldi 3.8 is now out for Android and desktop. Follow the link below to get it from the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, desktop users can grab the latest version from this link.