Key Takeaways Vivaldi brings full native support for Arm processors, addressing instability issues from testing phase.

Version 5.9 update offers tab renaming for better organization and a new panel to view synced tabs.

Additional features include file drag-and-drop from downloads panel and fixes for the email client.

Windows on Arm is getting another important piece of important software starting today. Vivaldi is the latest browser to join the party with full native support for Arm-based processors like the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. This comes after pretty much all major browsers have already added support, including Google Chrome, Brave, Opera, Firefox, and, of course, Microsoft Edge.

Vivaldi support for Windows on Arm had been in testing for a few months now. The first snapshot of Vivaldi with Arm support was released in mid-April, well before the recent wave of Snapdragon X devices was launched. Now, with full support, you should be able to use the browser without having to worry about instability or crashes, which I personally experienced when I got to test the browser a few weeks ago.

Vivaldi 5.9 adds more than Arm support

Rename tabs

Image credit: Vivaldi

The news of native support for Windows on Arm is obviously exciting, but there's quite a bit more arriving with the Vivaldi update to version 5.9. Today's launch also comes with a few new features, starting with a pretty major one for organization: the ability to rename tabs. Many times, you might have a few tabs open that have very similar or identical titles despite displaying very different content. That's actually the case with some of the tools I use for work, and it can be hard to juggle multiple tabs. Being able to rename tabs to be more specific can be very helpful for these situations. Plus, you can also rename tab stacks, making it easier to group tabs around a specific topic or project if you don't want to use the workspaces feature.

Synced tab overview

Image credit: Vivaldi

Another big addition with this release is a new panel for viewing your synced tabs from other devices. Currently, viewing synced tabs requires using a suspended menu that's not always super intuitive, but this new panel is much more intentional. It separates different devices, workspaces, and tab stacks in a tree structure so you can easily find the exact tabs you're looking for and open them on your current device.

More refinements

Aside from these big additions, the Vivaldi team has also added support for dragging and dropping files directly from the downloads panel, meaning you no longer have to open File Explorer if you just want to send a file you just downloaded.

The team says there are also a lot of fixes in tail for the email client in Vivaldi, so the experience should be a bit smoother overall.

As a side note, the team has also let me know that it's working on a fix for the issue that caused me to stop using the browser a few weeks ago. Hopefully those changes come soon.