Vivaldi, the productivity-oriented browser, has just released another major update to version 7.1, and it comes with some juicy bits. This update includes improvements to cross-device connectivity with easier tab sharing, improvements to Speed Dial management, and some enhancements for the dashboard.

The update follows what the team called the biggest update yet with version 7.0 , which introduced a refreshed UI design and other improvements.

Sharing tabs is easier now

Image credit: Vivaldi

Vivaldi already offers real-time syncing between devices, so picking your tabs up from one device on another one is realtively easy. However, with Vivaldi 7.1, it's getting even easier thanks to a new dedicated share button. Now, you can select a tab and send it directly to another one of your devices so you can pick up where you left off.

Speaking of which, if you're just getting Vivaldi for the first time, you also now have the ability to import your open tabs from another browser, so you don't have to leave anything behind.

And if you're trying to speed up access to your favorite websites, VIvaldi has also introduced some improvements to the Speed Dial, specifically when it comes to adding a new page to it. The new Speed Dial dialog shows you various recommendations based on popular sites, your most visited sites, or specific categories like shopping and travel.

The Dashboard gets even better

One of the big additions of Vivaldi 7.0 was the dashboard, where you can add multiple widgets for different browser features, as well as insert some webpages. Now, Vivaldi 7.1 adds some more customziation options to the dashboard, starting with the ability to set different styles for each widget. You can have a solid background, a semi-transparent black background, or a fully transparent one. This gives you a lot more options for how the dashboard ends up looking. Web widgets can also adapt to the browser's theme colors now.

Another upgrade to the dashboard is a brand-new widget: Weather. With the widget, you can now see the current weather in a location of your choosing, as well as the forecast for the rest of the day or the coming week.

Vivaldi 7.1 is out now

If you haven't tried out Vivaldi yet, now is a great time to do so. The developers are always adding new features and capabilities that make the browser better and better. Vivaldi is on all major desktop and mobile platforms, and you can check it out below.