Vivaldi, a popular alternative browser, is adding Mastodon to its side panels by default, making it easier than ever to join the fediverse.

Browser maker Vivaldi has announced that, with the availability of Vivaldi 5.6 today, it's bringing Mastodon integration directly to the desktop version of its browser. Mastodon is one of the most popular Twitter alternatives that rose to prominence with the acquisition of the blue bird app by Elon Musk in late October. Unlike Twitter, Mastodon promises a decentralized approach, giving users the choice to join any server of their preference, each focusing on different topics and with different rules for the content allowed.

Vivaldi was quick to back Mastodon, having already created its own instance on the platform, called Vivaldi Social. In fact, Vivaldi users with an account already have a spot saved on the Vivaldi Social instance on Mastodon. Essentially, if you want to join the platform, your existing Vivaldi username and password are already reserved for you so you can get started right away.

To access Mastodon in Vivaldi more easily, you can use the Panels feature that lives on the left side of the browser window. Like the existing panels for things like Mail, Calendar, and the Wikipedia homepage, Mastodon can now be found here, giving you quick access to the social network while browsing the web.

Pinned tab stacks, revamped settings, and a new search engine

Of course, that's not all that's new in Vivaldi 5.6. One of the other big additions this time around is support for pinning tab stacks in the tab bar. Pinning tabs has long been a feature in many modern browsers, and tab stacks allow you to create a second level of tabs, so you can better organize your work or whatever you're doing. Now, these stacks of tabs can also be pinned, so you have a group of tabs always quickly accessible without having to fill up a lot of space in the tab bar.

The settings menu has also received a visual refresh, with more neatly organized categories and colored icons to make settings easier to find.

Finally, Vivaldi has added a new default search engine option, You.com. This is a privacy-centric search engine, which gives users the option to perform searches in private mode, where no user data is collected, or in personal mode, where some data is collected to help improve the user experience. You.com is initially only available as a search engine option in the US, Canada, UK, and Germany.

If you haven't tried it yet, you can download Vivaldi here.