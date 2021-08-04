Vivaldi update adds a “stay in browser” option and lets you turn off tab groups

Towards the end of last month, the developers behind the popular Vivaldi browser rolled out version 4.1 of the browser for desktop. The update introduced several new features, including Accordion tabs, Command Chains, and more. The developers are now rolling out a similar update for Vivaldi on Android. Here’s everything new in the latest update for the Android version of the browser:

Open external links in Vivaldi

Vivaldi 4.1 for Android brings a new setting that lets you open external links within the browser. The setting, called “Stay in browser,” essentially lets you open links that would otherwise redirect you to a different app. For instance, clicking on a YouTube link in a browser window opens up the link in the YouTube app. But with this setting enabled, the YouTube video will open in the browser itself.

The new setting is particularly useful in cases where the external handler is set to an app that a user doesn’t have on their device. So, instead of forcing the user to install the app, the setting lets them open the link in the browser itself.

New tab settings and Tab Stacks

The update also includes a couple of new tab settings that make working with tabs more easy and efficient. The new tab settings let users open a tab from these four options:

After Related Tabs: The new tabs will share a “parent-child” relationship – if a link is opened in the current tab, the new tab will open next to its “parent”

After Active Tab: Opens new tab next to the current active tab (this is the default)

As Last Tab: Opens new tab at the end of the tabs

As Tab Stack With Related Tab: Opens a new tab stack with the active tab and the new tab

In addition, the update brings a new setting to disable Tab Stacks (or groups) that let you easily organize tabs in the browser. The feature works a lot like Tab groups on Google Chrome, allowing you to group multiple tabs into a stack to declutter the Tab Switcher. But if you don’t like it, you now have the option to disable it. The update also includes support for Accordion tabs, allowing you to quickly expand Tab Stacks with just a click.

Vivaldi 4.1 for Android has already started rolling out to users on the Play Store. If you haven’t received the update yet, you can download it by following the Play Store link below.