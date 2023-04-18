Vivaldi, a productivity-focused browser based on Chromium, has just been updated to version 6.0, and it's packing a couple of major improvements. Vivaldi 6.0 is available for both desktop and Android, but the desktop version is where the bulk of news is, including the new Workspaces feature and support for custom icons in Vivaldi themes.

Workspaces make it easier to organize tabs

You may have seen Workspaces in a few other browsers before, including Microsoft's Edge. Essentially, workspaces let you create groups of tabs that are related to a specific topic or task. That way, you can keep your work tabs in one workspace, while having a separate workspace for your entertainment, or one for planning a trip, for example.

In Vivaldi, Workspaces are accessible directly from the tab bar (though you can disable this to save space), but also from the Windows panel on the left side of the browser window. This shows you all your open windows and previously closed tabs, and now, you can see your workspaces here, too, making it even easier to see all of your open tabs and windows at once while keeping them organized.

Workspaces build on top of existing features like tab stacks and tab tiling, too, so you have plenty of options for organizing and viewing web pages in a way that helps you be more productive.

Custom icons in themes

The other bid addition with this release is the ability to use custom icons for the many browser buttons, such as the refresh/reload button, the home button, and so on. You can upload your own icons to fit in a 28 x 28 pixel size, but Vivaldi themes can also now include custom icons, so you can get more in-depth theming. For example, there's a Windows 95 theme that uses old-school buttons throughout the UI so you can relive that era.

The Vivaldi Team itself has a handful of themes available with custom icons, but with the feature widely available, you'll likely see more of them show up. Once you install a theme, you can also use its icons in a different theme, so you can more easily combine elements to get the look you want.

The only other notable addition in this release is the ability to more easily organize your email messages in Vivaldi Mail thanks to support for drag and drop. You can now easily drag your emails into folders and labels to more easily organize them.

Over on mobile, Vivaldi 6.0 doesn't introduce that many features. In fact, the only major change is that the panels UI, where you can see your history, bookmarks, and so on, no longer opens on the full screen by default, so you can still keep an eye on your current webpage.