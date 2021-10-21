Here’s when Vivo will roll out its Android 12-based Funtouch OS beta

Google officially unveiled the stable Android 12 release and uploaded the source code to AOSP earlier this month. While the stable Android 12 update is currently only available for the Google Pixel phones, many OEMs have released Android 12 beta for their flagships to let users try out the latest version of Android ahead of the public release. Now, Vivo has joined the Android 12 beta party, too.

On Thursday, the Chinese OEM announced the rollout schedule of Android 12 beta based on Funtouch OS for a wide range of Vivo smartphones. The list consists of over 30 smartphones, ranging from flagship phones like the Vivo X70 Pro+ and X60 to mid-range and budget offerings such as the Vivo V20 and Vivo Y20i.

Here’s when your Vivo smartphone will receive the Android 12 beta update based on Funtouch OS:

List of Vivo smartphones eligible for Android 12 beta update End of November 2021: Vivo X70 Pro+

End of Dec 2021: Vivo X60 Pro+ Vivo X60 Pro Vivo X60 Vivo V21 Vivo Y72 5G

End of Jan 2022: Vivo X70 Pro Vivo V21e Vivo V20 2021 Vivo V20 Vivo Y21 Vivo Y51A Vivo Y31

End of March 2022 Vivo X50 Pro Vivo X50 Vivo V20 Pro Vivo V20 SE Vivo Y33s Vivo Y20G Vivo Y53s Vivo Y12s

Early April 2022: Vivo S1 Vivo Y19

End of April 2022: Vivo V17 Pro Vivo V17 Vivo S1 Pro Vivo Y73 Vivo Y51 Vivo Y20 Vivo Y20i Vivo Y30



The beta program will kick off next month, with the newly released Vivo X70 Pro+ being the first to receive an Android 12 beta based on Funtouch OS. In the following months, Android 12 beta builds will be made available to the Vivo X60 series, Vivo V21, Vivo X50 series, Vivo V20 series, Vivo Y20G, and more. Finally, in April 2022, Vivo will roll out Android 12 betas to the Vivo V17 series, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y51, Vivo Y20 series, and Y30.

Vivo hasn’t yet revealed when it plans to release a stable Android 12 update to these phones.

Featured image: Vivo X70 Pro+ running Funtouch OS 12