Vivo teases its first foldable smartphone as it aims to take on Samsung and OPPO

2021 was phenomenal for the growth of foldable smartphones, with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 playing a key role in making this new form factor more mainstream. While the foldable space is currently dominated by Samsung, more and more players are entering the arena with their take on the new form factor. OPPO joined the foldable sphere with the OPPO Find N late last year, and Honor followed suit with the Magic V earlier this year. It appears Vivo will be the next OEM to dabble into the world of folding smartphones.

Vivo has been rumored to be working on its first foldable smartphone for a while. And now we have an implicit confirmation from the company itself. The Chinese company has shared a teaser of what appears to be its upcoming foldable smartphone.

There’s always something better and it’s worth the wait.

The image shared by Vivo’s Weibo account depicts a smartphone with a foldable form factor. While the image doesn’t reveal many details about the smartphone’s overall design, it appears it can follow a similar design as to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OPPO N Find.

At this point, we don’t know much about Vivo’s first folding smartphone. Rumors have it the phone will be called Vivo X Fold and that it will reportedly feature a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset. It will reportedly pack a 4,600mAh battery with 80W fast wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Vivo hasn’t yet revealed an official launch date for the phone. The phone will likely launch first in China — just like the OPPO Find N. Whether an international launch is in the cards remains to be seen. We expect to learn more about Vivo’s first foldable smartphone in the coming day and weeks.

Source: Weibo