Vivo is giving users of its iQOO 7 Legend gaming phone a taste of Android 12 Beta today

Google released the first Android 12 Beta for Pixel devices at Google I/O 2021 earlier today. Along with Google, various Android OEMs are also releasing Android 12 Beta builds for their devices. Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is one of the companies on the list with its iQOO 7 Legend as the candidate for this release. The beta build will allow developers to experience the early Android 12 features on their devices and test and optimize their apps to suit the upcoming version of Android.

The iQOO 7 Legend gets its first beta build today, but it is likely to have some inconsistency in normal functionality. Therefore, it is aimed only at developers and not common users. You can head over to Vivo’s Developers website and enroll yourself in order to get access to the Android 12 Beta for the iQOO 7 Legend. On top of the base Android 12 firmware, Vivo is adding its own Computing Acceleration Platform (VCAP) along with custom features including iManager and Multi-Turbo.

It’s likely that Qualcomm has released an Android 12 Preview BSP (board support package) only for the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. This is perhaps why only smartphones running on the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform are getting access to Android 12 Beta builds and other brands such as ASUS, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme have limited their Android 12 Beta releases only to key flagships with this SoC.

Vivo’s iQOO primarily focuses on its home country, China, where it has multiple devices. Its global presence is patchy with only the iQOO 3 and the iQOO 7 series being available outside of China. Out of these devices, the more economic iQOO 7 and the more powerful iQOO 7 Legend were launched in India only last month.

The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a special partnership with auto manufacturer BMW to signify the phone’s speedy performance. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and features up to 12GB of RAM. During our iQOO 7 Legend review, we discovered that the phone outpaces behemoths like the OnePlus 9 Pro despite being much lower in the price cadre. Additional to its nimble performance, the phone also offers 66W fast charging. While it’s not as fast on the Indian variant as is on the Chinese one, you still get a fair advantage over other competitors such as the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.

