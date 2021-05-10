Vivo is the latest OEM to offer 3 years of Android OS updates for select phones

At the Galaxy Note 20 series launch event last year, Samsung surprised fans by promising three generations of Android OS updates for the new devices. The company soon extended the program to several other devices, including the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S20 series, all of its foldable devices, a few Galaxy A series devices, and even some tablets. Following in Samsung’s footsteps, HMD Global also promised to deliver three years of OS updates to select Nokia X series phones earlier this year. Chinese OEM Vivo has now also jumped on the bandwagon and announced a similar upgrade program for future Vivo X series devices.

In a statement on the matter, Yujian Shi, SVP and CTO at Vivo, said, “Featuring to of the line hardware, the X series flagship phones are built to last – and we want to make sure that our customers get software support that lives up to their expectations. We always innovate with the user in mind. With this pledge, we are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features.”

Vivo’s new Android OS upgrade policy covers the European, Australian, and Indian markets. It will cover Vivo X series devices launched after July 2021, but it excludes all existing X series models. However, the company will continue to push security updates to older X series models that are not eligible for the three years of OS upgrades.

Vivo has had a poor track record of pushing OS and security updates to its devices in the past. But the company has been making efforts to improve over the last few months. It was the first OEM to ship a device running Android 11 out of the box, and we expect to see the company pulling off even more such feats in terms of software updates going forward. It’s worth noting that Vivo’s sister company OPPO also announced a similar Android OS upgrade program earlier this month. However, OPPO’s program is limited to the Find X3 series.