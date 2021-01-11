Here’s when Vivo will roll out its Android 11-based Funtouch OS beta

While Google’s latest Pixel devices are typically the first to launch with the latest flavor of Android, Chinese OEM Vivo beat Google to the punch last year with its Vivo V20. The device was the first new smartphone to launch with Android 11 out of the box, beating the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G by just a few hours. Since then, Vivo has launched a few other devices running the latest flavor of Funtouch OS based on Android 11, but the company is yet to release the update to older devices.

Although Vivo has previously released a Funtouch OS 11 beta for the Nex 3S 5G and the iQOO 3 4G/5G, the company hasn’t shared an update timeline for other devices in its portfolio. That changes today, as Vivo has now shared a Funtouch OS beta roll-out plan on Twitter. According to the tweet, Vivo has already started rolling out the Funtouch OS 11 beta to the X50 Pro last month. The Vivo V19 and X50 should start receiving their first beta releases by the end of this month.

Older devices, like the Vivo V17, V17 Pro, V15 Pro, and S1, will start receiving the first Funtouch OS 11 beta by the end of March 2021. The Vivo S1 Pro, Z1x, and Z1 Pro will follow soon thereafter by the end of April 2021. And finally, the Vivo V15 will receive its first Android 11 beta by the end of June 2021. The beta releases for all the aforementioned devices will roll out in a staggered fashion, with users receiving the update in small batches. Once Vivo ensures that the beta release doesn’t have any critical bugs, the devices should receive the stable version of Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. As of now, the company hasn’t shared a release timeline for the stable update.

It’s worth noting that Vivo has already debuted a new Android skin, called OriginOS, which is expected to replace Funtouch OS in the future. But, at the moment, the company hasn’t clarified exactly when the new Android skin will land on its devices. Currently, the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are the only devices in its portfolio that run OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.