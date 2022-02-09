Vivo T1 launched in India with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 695
February 9, 2022 3:43am Comment

Vivo T1 launched in India with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 695

Vivo today introduced a new smartphone series in India called Vivo T. The first smartphone to launch under the new series is the Vivo T1, a budget-friendly offering that packs a good-looking design and competitive hardware. With a 120Hz high-refresh rate display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, and capable camera setup, the Vivo T1 looks like it can give some serious competition to the Redmi Note 11 series.

Vivo T1: Specifications

SpecificationVivo T1
Dimensions and Weight
  • 164mm x 75.84mm x 8.25mm
Display
  • 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD
  • 2408 x 1080p
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 240Hz touch sampling rate
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G:
    • Octa-core (up to 2.2GHz)
    • 6nm
  • Adreno 619 GPU
RAM and Storage
  • 4GB/6GB/8GB
  • 128GB flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • 18W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.8
  • Secondary: 2MP f/2.4 depth
  • Tertiary: 2MP macro
Front Camera
  • 16MP f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner
SoftwareFuntouch OS 12 with Android 12

The Vivo T1 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 12oHz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro lenses. Powering all things up is a large 5,000mAh battery that charges via a rather slow 18W charger.

On the software side, the Vivo T1 runs Foutouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Elsewhere, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo T1 starts at ₹15,990 for the base 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB model is priced at ₹16,990, while the top model (8GB/128GB) will set you back ₹19,990. The phone will be available for purchase starting Feb 14 from Flipkart, Vivo stores, and select offline retailers.

Tags Qualcomm Snapdragon 695vivo

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments