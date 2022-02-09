Vivo T1 launched in India with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 695
Vivo today introduced a new smartphone series in India called Vivo T. The first smartphone to launch under the new series is the Vivo T1, a budget-friendly offering that packs a good-looking design and competitive hardware. With a 120Hz high-refresh rate display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, and capable camera setup, the Vivo T1 looks like it can give some serious competition to the Redmi Note 11 series.
Vivo T1: Specifications
|Specification
|Vivo T1
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Software
|Funtouch OS 12 with Android 12
The Vivo T1 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 12oHz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter and two 2MP depth and macro lenses. Powering all things up is a large 5,000mAh battery that charges via a rather slow 18W charger.
On the software side, the Vivo T1 runs Foutouch OS 12 based on Android 12. Elsewhere, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi.
Pricing & Availability
The Vivo T1 starts at ₹15,990 for the base 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB model is priced at ₹16,990, while the top model (8GB/128GB) will set you back ₹19,990. The phone will be available for purchase starting Feb 14 from Flipkart, Vivo stores, and select offline retailers.