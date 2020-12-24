Vivo V20 2021 launches in India, replaces two-month-old Vivo V20 (2020)

Vivo has silently refreshed its Vivo V series in India with the launch of the Vivo V20 2021, a follow up to the Vivo V20 (2020) that launched just two months ago. As expected there aren’t many major hardware upgrades to talk about here, with the only major change being the new Snapdragon 730G chipset. But beyond that, the new phone is identical to the last model in every respect.

Vivo V20 2021: Specifications

Specification Vivo V20 2021 Dimensions and Weight 161.30 x 74.20 x 7.38mm (Midnight Jazz) / 7.48mm (Sunset Melody)

171g (Midnight Jazz) / 172g (Sunset Melody)

Glass back Display 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED

2400 x 1080p SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 8nm process 2 x Kryo 460 Gold based on Arm Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz 6 x Kryo 460 Silver based on Arm Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

33W FlashCharge support (included in the box) Rear Camera 64MP primary camera

8MP wide-angle camera

2MP depth sensor Front Camera 44MP selfie camera

4K 60fps video support Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security In-display optical fingerprint scanner Software Android 11 based on Funtouch OS 11

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo V20 2021 is already up for sale on Amazon India at ₹24,990 ($339), as spotted by GSMArena. It only comes in an 8GB/128GB variant and you can pick it up in either Sunset Melody or Midnight Jazz color. As for what will happen to the Vivo V20 (2020), it looks like Vivo will discontinue the older model in favor of the new one, as per a report from Moneycontrol.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo V20 2021 has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. On the back, you’ll find a rectangular camera module housing a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP f/1.89 primary sensor, 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 44MP selfie shooter which also supports 4K shooting. On the inside, the Vivo V20 2021 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, a step up from the Snapdragon 720G on the last model, paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB flash storage.

There’s a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge support. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11 on top. Other highlights of the package include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM support, and microSD card expansion support.