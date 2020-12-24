Vivo V20 2021 launches in India, replaces two-month-old Vivo V20 (2020)
Vivo has silently refreshed its Vivo V series in India with the launch of the Vivo V20 2021, a follow up to the Vivo V20 (2020) that launched just two months ago. As expected there aren’t many major hardware upgrades to talk about here, with the only major change being the new Snapdragon 730G chipset. But beyond that, the new phone is identical to the last model in every respect.
Vivo V20 2021: Specifications
|Specification
|Vivo V20 2021
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|In-display optical fingerprint scanner
|Software
|Android 11 based on Funtouch OS 11
Pricing & Availability
The Vivo V20 2021 is already up for sale on Amazon India at ₹24,990 ($339), as spotted by GSMArena. It only comes in an 8GB/128GB variant and you can pick it up in either Sunset Melody or Midnight Jazz color. As for what will happen to the Vivo V20 (2020), it looks like Vivo will discontinue the older model in favor of the new one, as per a report from Moneycontrol.
In terms of specifications, the Vivo V20 2021 has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. On the back, you’ll find a rectangular camera module housing a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP f/1.89 primary sensor, 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 44MP selfie shooter which also supports 4K shooting. On the inside, the Vivo V20 2021 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, a step up from the Snapdragon 720G on the last model, paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB flash storage.
There’s a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge support. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11 on top. Other highlights of the package include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM support, and microSD card expansion support.