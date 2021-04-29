Vivo V21 5G with 44MP OIS selfie camera launches in India
April 29, 2021 6:28am Comment

Vivo V21 5G with 44MP OIS selfie camera launches in India

Just a few days ago, Vivo took the wraps off the new Vivo V21 series, featuring two devices that came with a 44MP OIS selfie camera as their headlining feature. The two phones in the series are identical, save for the presence of a 5G modem in one and not the other. Vivo is now bringing the Vivo V21 5G to India, giving selfie-enthusiasts a very capable option in the upper mid-range.

Vivo V21 5G: Specifications

SpecificationVivo V21 5G
Dimensions & Weight
  • 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.29mm (Dusk Blue), 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.39mm (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White)
  • 176g (Dusk Blue), 177g (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White)
Display
  • 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+
  • 90Hz refresh rate
SoCMediaTek Dimensity 800U
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB LPDDR4 RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM
  • 128GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,000mAh
  • 33W wired fast charging
SecurityIn-display fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 64MP f/1.79, OIS
  • Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide
  • Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro
Front Camera(s)44MP f/2.0, OIS, dual flash
Port(s)USB Type-C
AudioSingle speaker
Connectivity
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS
  • Dual SIM dual standby 5G
SoftwareFuntouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

As Ben noted in his Vivo V21 5G review, the device performs the best in well-lit conditions, and the results are tuned to certain demography that appreciates brighter photos for selfies. The phone also has a few lighting modes for selfies: Night Mode (longer exposure time), Aura Flash (lighting up the display), and the Double Flash Light that Vivo has added to aid the front camera. The biggest highlight though, is the addition of OIS to the front-facing 44MP camera, and it shines when it comes to video recording. If you are someone who records selfie videos frequently, you’ll appreciate the stabilization that OIS has to offer. The rest of the phone package is quite standard.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V21 5G will be available in India for ₹29,999 (~$405) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and ₹32,999 (~$446) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone will be available in Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle & Arctic White starting 6th May across Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and oother offline partner retail stores across India. Customers who pre-book using a HDFC Credit Card can get a ₹2,000 instant casback.

Tags IndiaMediaTek Dimensity 800UvivoVivo V21 5G

About author

Aamir Siddiqui
Aamir Siddiqui

I am a tech journalist with XDA since 2015, while being a qualified business-litigation lawyer with experience in the field. A low-end smartphone purchase in 2011 brought me to the forums, and it's been a journey filled with custom ROMs ever since. When not fully dipped in smartphone news, I love traveling to places just to capture pictures of the sun setting. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

Load Comments