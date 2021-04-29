Vivo V21 5G with 44MP OIS selfie camera launches in India

Just a few days ago, Vivo took the wraps off the new Vivo V21 series, featuring two devices that came with a 44MP OIS selfie camera as their headlining feature. The two phones in the series are identical, save for the presence of a 5G modem in one and not the other. Vivo is now bringing the Vivo V21 5G to India, giving selfie-enthusiasts a very capable option in the upper mid-range.

Vivo V21 5G: Specifications

Specification Vivo V21 5G Dimensions & Weight 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.29mm (Dusk Blue), 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.39mm (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White)

176g (Dusk Blue), 177g (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White) Display 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4 RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

33W wired fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.79, OIS

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera(s) 44MP f/2.0, OIS, dual flash Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Single speaker Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS

Dual SIM dual standby 5G Software Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

As Ben noted in his Vivo V21 5G review, the device performs the best in well-lit conditions, and the results are tuned to certain demography that appreciates brighter photos for selfies. The phone also has a few lighting modes for selfies: Night Mode (longer exposure time), Aura Flash (lighting up the display), and the Double Flash Light that Vivo has added to aid the front camera. The biggest highlight though, is the addition of OIS to the front-facing 44MP camera, and it shines when it comes to video recording. If you are someone who records selfie videos frequently, you’ll appreciate the stabilization that OIS has to offer. The rest of the phone package is quite standard.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V21 5G will be available in India for ₹29,999 (~$405) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and ₹32,999 (~$446) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone will be available in Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle & Arctic White starting 6th May across Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, and oother offline partner retail stores across India. Customers who pre-book using a HDFC Credit Card can get a ₹2,000 instant casback.