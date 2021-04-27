Vivo’s new V21 series features an impressive 44MP selfie shooter with OIS and EIS

Vivo today lifted the covers off the all-new Vivo V21 series. The new lineup consists of two devices — the Vivo V21 and the Vivo V21 5G. As with previous Vivo V series devices, the new Vivo V21 series promises a great selfie-taking experience, thanks to its 44MP selfie camera that features OIS, an AI night portrait mode, super night mode, advanced autofocus, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Vivo V21 and the V21 5G.

Vivo V21 series: Specifications

Specification Vivo V21 Vivo V21 5G Dimensions & Weight 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.29mm (Dusk Blue), 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.39mm (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White)

176g (Dusk Blue), 177g (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White) 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.29mm (Dusk Blue), 159.68 x 73.90 x 7.39mm (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White)

176g (Dusk Blue), 177g (Sunset Dazzle/Arctic White) Display 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+

90Hz refresh rate 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+

90Hz refresh rate SoC MediaTek Dimensity 800U MediaTek Dimensity 800U RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR4 RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM

128GB storage 8GB LPDDR4 RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM

128GB storage Battery & Charging 4,000mAh

33W wired fast charging 4,000mAh

33W wired fast charging Security In-display fingerprint scanner In-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary: 64MP f/1.79, OIS

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Primary: 64MP f/1.79, OIS

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 2MP f/2.4 macro Front Camera(s) 44MP f/2.0, OIS, dual flash 44MP f/2.0, OIS, dual flash Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Audio Single speaker Single speaker Connectivity 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS

Dual SIM dual standby 5G Software Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo V21 and the V21 5G feature the same design as the Vivo V20 2021 that launched in India late last year. The devices feature a rectangular camera island on the top left corner of the back panel and a water-drop style notch over on the front. The devices are incredibly sleek, with the Dusk Blue variant measuring just 7.29mm thick and the Sunset Dazzle and Arctic White variants measuring 7.39mm. All three color variants feature a glass back and a lightweight frame. However, they don’t feature Gorilla Glass protection.

Over on the front, both variants of the Vivo V21 sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a waterdrop-style notch that houses the selfie camera. The E3 AMOLED panel offers a 90Hz refresh rate and minimal bezels. Both phones are powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chip, 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging with the included charger. The only major difference between the two models is that the Vivo V21 5G features a 5G modem, while the regular V21 doesn’t.

The V21 series promises an impressive selfie-taking experience, thanks to its 44MP front-facing camera. The selfie shooter features optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) that help it offer enhanced low light capabilities and steady 4K videos. On top of that, it’s flanked by an LED flash on either side to help you capture well-lit selfies even when it gets too dark. Over on the back, the devices feature a 64MP primary camera, which also offers OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the software front, the devices run Vivo’s Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo V21 and V21 5G will be available in three colorways — Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White. Buyers in Malaysia can pre-order the Vivo V21 starting today, with the first sale scheduled for 5th May. The device is priced at RM1,599 (~$390). At the moment, Vivo hasn’t shared pricing and availability details for the Vivo V21 5G. We’ll update this post as soon as the company shares more information.