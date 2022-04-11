Vivo joins the foldable party with the new Vivo X Fold
In an event in China today, Vivo officially took the wraps off the Vivo X Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese OEM. Packing a premium design, a robust hinge mechanism, amazing displays, and powerful camera hardware, the Vivo X Fold looks to be a serious competitor to the current market champion Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Vivo X Fold: Specifications
|Specification
|Vivo X Fold
|Dimensions and Weight
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|
|RAM and Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Rear Camera
|
|Front Camera(s)
|
|Connectivity
|
|Security
|
|Software
|
The Vivo X Fold adopts a similar inward folding design as to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OPPO Find N. It features an “aerospace-grade floating wing hinge,” which allows the display to fold completely flat without leaving any gaps. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there are no visible creases when the display is flat open. Vivo claims the phone can withstand 300,000 folds — that’s about folding and unfolding the phone 80 times a day over 10 years. Similar to Samsung foldables, the Vivo X Fold can stay open at various angles between 60 to 120 degrees.
The Vivo X Fold flaunts an 8.03-inch AMOLED LTOP inner display with 2K resolution and a 6.53-inch AMOLED FHD+ cover display with a hole-punch camera. Both panels offer a 120Hz refresh rate and support HDR10+ content. The inner display has a layer of ultra-thin glass (UTG) for added protection. Vivo has also applied anti-reflective coating on both panels to reduce glaring.
Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage.
It’s common to see foldable smartphones settle for less than stellar camera hardware. But thankfully, that’s not the case with the Vivo X Fold, which offers a capable quad-camera setup with ZEISS optics. The setup consists of a 50MP GN5 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.
Vivo has baked various features and optimizations into the software to utilize the foldable form factor. For example, you can run two apps side by side on the inner display, open apps in floating windows, and use a waist-level viewfinder that lets you take time-lapse and long-exposure photos without needing a tripod.
The Vivo X Fold comes equipped with two ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners. The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery and supports 66W wired and 50W fast wireless charging. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box with OriginOS on top.
Vivo X Note
In addition to its first foldable, Vivo has also launched the Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad. The Vivo X Note is a premium flagship. It features a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ (3080 x 1440) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a quad camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope sensor. Rounding up the spec sheet is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.
Vivo Pad
The Vivo Pad is the company’s first Android tablet. It packs an 11-inch display with a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. It features an all-metal design with flat edges and is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Vivo Tab offers an 8,040mAh battery, four linear speakers with Dolby Atmos support, optional stylus and keyboard support, dual rear cameras, Wi-Fi 6, and Face Unlock.
Pricing & Availability
The Vivo X Fold is currently exclusive to China. The company hasn’t detailed plans to bring the phone to the international markets just yet. Pricing in China starts at CNY 8,999 (~1,415). Color options include Blue, Grey, and Black.