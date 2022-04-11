Vivo joins the foldable party with the new Vivo X Fold

In an event in China today, Vivo officially took the wraps off the Vivo X Fold, the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese OEM. Packing a premium design, a robust hinge mechanism, amazing displays, and powerful camera hardware, the Vivo X Fold looks to be a serious competitor to the current market champion Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Vivo X Fold: Specifications

Specification Vivo X Fold Dimensions and Weight 162.01mm x 144.87mm x 7.4mm

310g Display Inner display: 8.03-inch AMOLED Samsung E5 LTPO 2K (2200 x 1800) 120Hz adaptive refresh rate HDR10+ SCHOTT UTG

Cover display: 6.53-inch AMOLED Samsung E5 FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate HDR10+

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1x ARM Cortex-X2 @ 3.0GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 @ 2.50GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 730 GPU

4nm process RAM and Storage 12GB RAM

256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage Battery & Charging 4,600 mAh battery

65W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.75

50MP f/1.75 Secondary: 48MP ultra-wide

48MP ultra-wide Tertiary: 12MP portrait camera

12MP portrait camera Quaternary: 8MP persicope camera with 5x optical zoom Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.45 (outside)

16MP f/2.45 (inside) Connectivity 5G NR

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

WiFi 6

2×2 MIMO

USB-C Security Dual Under-display fingerprint scanners Software Android 12 with Origin OS

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Vivo X Fold adopts a similar inward folding design as to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OPPO Find N. It features an “aerospace-grade floating wing hinge,” which allows the display to fold completely flat without leaving any gaps. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3, there are no visible creases when the display is flat open. Vivo claims the phone can withstand 300,000 folds — that’s about folding and unfolding the phone 80 times a day over 10 years. Similar to Samsung foldables, the Vivo X Fold can stay open at various angles between 60 to 120 degrees.

The Vivo X Fold flaunts an 8.03-inch AMOLED LTOP inner display with 2K resolution and a 6.53-inch AMOLED FHD+ cover display with a hole-punch camera. Both panels offer a 120Hz refresh rate and support HDR10+ content. The inner display has a layer of ultra-thin glass (UTG) for added protection. Vivo has also applied anti-reflective coating on both panels to reduce glaring.

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It’s common to see foldable smartphones settle for less than stellar camera hardware. But thankfully, that’s not the case with the Vivo X Fold, which offers a capable quad-camera setup with ZEISS optics. The setup consists of a 50MP GN5 primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a periscope camera with 5x optical zoom.

Vivo has baked various features and optimizations into the software to utilize the foldable form factor. For example, you can run two apps side by side on the inner display, open apps in floating windows, and use a waist-level viewfinder that lets you take time-lapse and long-exposure photos without needing a tripod.

The Vivo X Fold comes equipped with two ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners. The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery and supports 66W wired and 50W fast wireless charging. The phone runs Android 12 out of the box with OriginOS on top.

Vivo X Note

In addition to its first foldable, Vivo has also launched the Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad. The Vivo X Note is a premium flagship. It features a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ (3080 x 1440) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a quad camera setup on the back comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope sensor. Rounding up the spec sheet is a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

Vivo Pad

The Vivo Pad is the company’s first Android tablet. It packs an 11-inch display with a 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. It features an all-metal design with flat edges and is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset. The Vivo Tab offers an 8,040mAh battery, four linear speakers with Dolby Atmos support, optional stylus and keyboard support, dual rear cameras, Wi-Fi 6, and Face Unlock.

Pricing & Availability

The Vivo X Fold is currently exclusive to China. The company hasn’t detailed plans to bring the phone to the international markets just yet. Pricing in China starts at CNY 8,999 (~1,415). Color options include Blue, Grey, and Black.