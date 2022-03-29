Vivo’s first foldable smartphone is launching next month
Vivo is gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone as it sets to join the ranks of Samsung, OPPO, and Honor. A teaser released by Vivo last week gave us a glimpse of the phone’s design. And now, the Chinese company has shared more details about its upcoming foldable phone, including the official launch date and a closer look at the design.

Vivo has confirmed its first foldable smartphone will be called Vivo X Fold, and it’s officially coming next month. The phone will be unveiled in China on April 11. Alongside confirming the launch date, the company also shared a video of the Vivo X Fold showcasing the overall design. As you can see in the video attached below, the Vivo X Fold adopts a similar inward folding design as to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It features a cover display and a large tablet-sized inner display. The back of the phone features a giant camera module that houses four camera sensors inside a ring, with the ZEISS branding and an LED flash situated on the left side. The back panel seems to have a textured leather finish.

Alongside the Vivo X Fold, Vivo’s April 11 event will also see the launch of the Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad. The Vivo X Note will be a premium flagship smartphone and is rumored to pack a 7-inch QHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

 

The Vivo Pad will be the company’s first-ever tablet. Images shared by Vivo reveal the tablet will feature a premium all-metal design with flat edges and a circular camera module on the back. The Vivo Pad will support stylus input, and one of the images reveals Vivo will also offer a wireless keyboard with a trackpad.

We expect to learn more about the Vivo X Foldable, Vivo X Note, and Vivo Pad at the official launch event next month.

Source: Weibo [1], [2]

