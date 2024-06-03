The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a tremendous phone with the most powerful and efficient silicon in mobile, running on software with the best and widest selection of apps. What it does not have, however, is the best camera system in the phone scene. This has been proven true in several of my recent camera tests. Now comes the Vivo X100 Ultra, the newest overkill camera king on the market, a stark reminder that despite all the hype about "computational photography" and AI smarts, camera hardware itself still matters a lot.

This camera comparison piece is mostly an exercise for the curious, however, because the Vivo X100 Ultra is a China-only release. Even if it were to be released globally, having superior cameras would not be enough to pull the average joe consumer away from iPhones. Just ask Google and Samsung about that. But for the small percentage of us niche phone nerds who are into mobile photography, the Vivo X100 Ultra is very impressive. Let's dive in.

Camera hardware overview

Both phones have four total cameras, with three rear-facing and one selfie, but that's about it as far as similarities go. The iPhone's 48MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size is nearly two years old, having debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro phones, while the 12MP ultra-wide with a 1/2.5-inch sensor has also been around the block a few times. The new hardware addition Apple introduced last fall was the 12MP 5X zoom lens using "Prism lens" tech similar to the Periscope lens that's been in Android phones for over half a decade. While Apple has improved the color science and developed a new 24MP output algorithm for the main camera, for the most part, this camera hardware is all pedestrian compared to any Chinese Android flagship in 2024.

The Vivo X100 Ultra is a Chinese flagship, and it's the newest and latest one, which means it has the newest sensors. The main camera is a 1-inch type sensor using the Sony LYT-900 sensor which is only about six months old. The ultra-wide has a larger 1/2-inch sensor, but the star of the show is the zoom camera, a 200MP Periscope lens Vivo says they co-developed with Samsung, with a 1/1.4-inch sensor size. This is the most pixel-dense and largest sensor zoom lens yet.

Main camera

The first thing to note is that the iPhone's main camera is a 48MP lens that outputs 24MP photos, while the Vivo X100 Ultra is a 50MP camera that uses pixel binning to output a 12.5MP image. This is why when I zoom into 100% crops, the iPhone image is larger. The second thing to note is that both phones have a variety of pre-set filters (or LUTs, if you want to sound fancy) that give the images certain looks. It's impossible for me to run through every single filter/LUT (this piece would be 15,000 words long if so), so I shot with "rich contrast" with the iPhone and "textured" with the Vivo. Both are filters that prioritize a bit more contrast in shots, deepening shadows.

For this test I am also shooting entirely in auto, which is how most people use their phones, and it's a good way to gauge how smart the cameras are at adjusting for the scene. Finally, all side-by-side samples shown in this piece have the Vivo X100 Ultra on the left, and the iPhone on the right.

Main camera, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

Both phones did an excellent job capturing this cafe, handling the exposure flawlessly. They exposed the strong sun outside the window, while keeping the shadows directly under the tables somewhat dark, yet not completely drenched in darkness. The bottom of the frame has the shadows looking mostly realistic. From afar, both shots look great. Only if I zoom into 100% size do I see that the Vivo image has more details.

100% crops, Main camera, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

Look at the leaves, and the sign with the words Manuka Breakfast Bowl. The Vivo shot isn't the sharpest either, but the iPhone shot has a lot of artifacts and digital sharpening and processing. Let's take a look at another set, taken in lower light conditions at a bar.

Main camera, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

We can see the iPhone's shot has stronger contrast, with the table appearing redder than normal. I concede this may be because I am shooting in "rich contrast" filter, but generally speaking, the iPhone beginning with the 14 series began dialing up the contrast a bit in shots. We can see, again, both shots look great. Zooming into pixel peep shows that my friend's face is a bit more natural looking in the Vivo image (I got her permission for this shot, by the way).

100% crops, Main camera, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

The iPhone shot is fine, but if we nitpick, we can see the wall behind my friend is very noisy and soft on details. Vivo's shot is a tad better. Moving to a very low light scene, the gap widens.

Main camera, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

This set, we don't even need to zoom in to see where Vivo wins. The iPhone's image is too dark in the dark areas, yet blows out the highlights in the parking lot at the top of the frame. If you look at the leaves and the ground, the texture is completely lost. The iPhone also needed a longer night mode for this shot, by the way. We can see clearly that the larger sensor matters. And I should apologize now, because I'm going to say those words several more times in the next section.

Zoom lens

10X zoom shots, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

The above shot is a 10X zoom shot into a mirror. The iPhone image holds up well if you are looking at this on a phone screen. But if you're on a larger screen, you will probably see the iPhone's image is more processed and artificial looking. Let's zoom into 100%.

100% crops, 10X zoom shots, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

The Vivo X100 Ultra's zoom lens with a significantly larger sensor and more pixels produces a sharper image. I'm not surprised at all by this. When moving to more challenging scenes or lower light scenes, Vivo's lead grows bigger.

The benefits of a larger sensor include not just the ability to take in more light and details, but also stronger natural bokeh. Look at the creamy bokeh behind the pigeon in the above shot, captured at 10X, or about 230mm. The iPhone shot isn't bad, but is clearly less detailed. Moving to 30X zoom, and it's a one-sided win for the X100 Ultra.

30X zoom shots, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

In low light, the iPhone will use night mode liberally (while Vivo does not), which actually closes the gap in quality if the image is viewed from afar. In the below set, the iPhone image doens't look that much worse than Vivo's.

10X zoom shots, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

But night mode means you have to keep the camera still for a second or two, so it wouldn't work in low light scenes where things are moving. And second, if you actually zoom in and pixel peep, you can see nightmode's computational wizardry only improves dynamic range and light intake, but not the details.

100% crops, 10X zoom shots, Vivo X100 Ultra (left); iPhone 15 Pro Max (right)

I have to be blunt: when it comes to zoom photography, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is not in Vivo X100 Ultra's league at all.

Ultra-wide and selfies

I am putting these two categories together because they're not images that really need scrutiny. These are almost always the two weakest cameras on a modern phone, and no one should take ultra-wide images or selfies to pixel peep unless they're trying to print the image to hang on a wall.

The Vivo X100 Ultra's ultra-wide is sharper with less noise, because — stop me if you've heard this before — it has a larger sensor with more pixels. But for selfies, the iPhone takes it with a more natural rendition of human faces (Vivo tends to do that Asian brand thing where it applies somewhat of a beauty filter).

Conclusion: Vivo X100 Ultra is unsurprisingly the better camera

Look, this article was a foregone conclusion for me even before I started writing it, because the iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras can't even beat the Vivo X100 Ultra's little brother, the X100 Pro. Vivo has been the best camera phone for a few years now, and anyone who tests all the phones would probably agree.

But the thing is, as I said at the opening, there's more to a phone than just the cameras. The iPhone 15 Pro Max still has the better chip, a stronger app ecosystem, and global availability. 90% of you guys reading this right now could buy an iPhone easily, but you likely can't buy the Vivo X100 Ultra. But if you do care about smartphone photography like I do, the Vivo X100 Ultra is the phone to get.